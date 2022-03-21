“After 2 rounds, he will go down” - Amir Khan confident his Muay Thai arsenal will put Ryogo Takahashi to sleep

Amir Khan is ready to put on another striking masterclass at ONE’s 10-year anniversary showpiece. The Singaporean fighter battles Ryogo Takahashi at ONE X: Part I on Saturday, March 26.

It will mark his return to the featherweight division, a weight class where he has knocked out each opponent before the final bell. Amir Khan is confident his 100 percent finishing rate at featherweight will continue inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium next week.

He told ONE:

“He won’t last for more than two rounds. He will fade off after two rounds, after I put in consistent attacks on him. Because I feel he will keep walking in. I'll keep kicking him. I'll keep punching him. And after two rounds, he will go down,” the 27-year-old Evolve MMA product said.

Khan has done thorough homework on Takahashi ahead of their featherweight bout. He views the 33-year-old opponent as a dangerous striker but thinks he will come up with a similar game plan as he always does.

Amir Khan added:

“I've been visualizing a lot. Every morning I tend to do some visualization. For this fight, I always see him. He's coming at me, and I'm keeping an eye on my reach. I kick him. He comes in. Once he comes in, I hit him with a jab and then rock him. But the jab is a key for this fight.”

Amir Khan warns Japanese rival: “I will be victorious next Saturday”

The Singaporean athlete is ready to put on a career-defining performance on ONE’s largest show in history. A win for the former ONE lightweight world title challenger will be the perfect way to announce his return to the 70.3kg division too.

In a recent Instagram post, the Muay Thai specialist seemed confident that he can leave the Circle with his 14th career victory.

“I will be victorious next Saturday.”

Takahashi won’t be a pushover, though. The Japanese fighter has already given two athletes a taste of what he can do in the striking department.

He is looking for a third knockout on the global stage to get himself into the featherweight rankings.

