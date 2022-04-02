"I feel my kicking is better than his" - Amir Khan wants ONE vs. UFC dream match against Max Holloway

ONE Championship’s Amir Khan made his return to the competitive featherweight division at ONE X, and he’s open to all challenges, even those outside the promotion.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Khan was asked who he would be interested in facing if ever a crossover with UFC were to go down.

Amir Khan said:

“If ONE and UFC do an event, my dream fight is Max Holloway because I'm a big fan of his. He likes to throw down, but I feel my kicking is much better than his. That's a dream fight for me."

It’s easy to see why the Singaporean star is impressed by Holloway. ‘Blessed’ is currently the top-ranked featherweight in the UFC and is the No.6-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the promotion.

Khan is no slouch though. The 27-year-old is one of the premier finishers in ONE Championship, with nine knockouts and two submissions in his 14 wins. He recently recovered from an injury that sidelined him for the entirety of 2021. However, he is eager to prove that he has what it takes to go toe-to-toe with Holloway if given the chance.

“It would come down to who breaks first. But let me show the best of me for the next few fights. Let me show everyone how I’ve changed. Then I'll say how I will beat Max Holloway. But I have to show everyone first. I don't want to be all talk and no action. I want to be all action and then talk.”

Amir Khan emerges victorious at ONE X

Amir Khan’s world turned upside down over the past couple of years. On top of dealing with the effects of the global pandemic in his daily life, he also lost his father and was sidelined by a serious knee injury.

More than anyone, Khan needed a win.

At ONE X, he got a big one in front of his hometown crowd. With a very game Ryogo Takahashi giving it his all, Khan revealed that hearing the Singapore faithful cheering him on helped him get through the bout.

During the post-fight interview, he said:

“I could hear them chanting my name and it’s so good to be fighting back with a live crowd. I’m so grateful to experience this again.”

Edited by David Andrew