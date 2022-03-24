"Got to understand both sides" - Andre Galvao weighs in on the Garry Tonon-Ryan Hall beef

Andre Galvao has been around the grappling community for over two decades now and has witnessed all kinds of beef that fighters have against each other. Recently, ONE featherweight world title challenger Garry Tonon and UFC fighter Ryan Hall got into a heated feud online.

Tonon lost to Thanh Le in the main event of ONE: Lights Out. Hall, who helped Le prepare for his bout, congratulated his friend, but appeared to take a dig at Tonon in the process. ‘The Lion Killer’ did not take too kindly to it at all and proceeded to slam Hall in multiple posts.

Hall has since apologized and edited his post. Galvao, who has had his fair share of feuds himself, shared his thoughts on the back-and-forth between Tonon and Hall.

During an interview with the South China Morning Post at the ONE X press conference, Galvao said:

“Ryan Hall fought in both worlds. He also came from the jiu-jitsu community and went to MMA. His personality’s very calm and respectful and Garry likes to talk. He likes to sell, I would say. Sometimes it’s part of the game and it was working for Garry. But I understand the side of Ryan Hall, so you gotta understand both sides, you know? To be honest, it’s their choice. If you make a choice if you wanna like talk a lot or not talk a lot, it’s a choice, right? And sometimes, it doesn’t go the way that you planned and you just gotta change the plan or stick with the same plan and move forward.”

Catch the full interview below:

Andre Galvao takes on the challenge of a two-division world champion at ONE X

Andre Galvao will make his debut against ONE middleweight and light heavyweight world champion Reinier de Ridder at ONE X on March 26.

It’s a matchup born out of respect rather than a rivalry. 'The Dutch Knight' took the chance to call out Galvao to find out who "the best grappler is" following his dominant ground display at ONE: Lights Out.

While ‘The Dutch Knight’ also claimed that he would choke him out, Andre Galvao took it as a challenge instead of an insult and asked ONE Championship to make it happen on Instagram.

Catch their grappling showcase at ONE X: Part I, starting at 1:00PM SGT, which kicks off the festivities of the three-part 10-year anniversary extravaganza of ONE Championship on March 26.

Fan of MMA and you have a way with words? Sportskeeda MMA is hiring!

Edited by Harvey Leonard