"They are amazing mixed martial artists" - Angela Lee picks between Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes

ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee knows a thing or two about what it takes to be a dominant world champion. Debuting in 2015, ‘Unstoppable’ scored five straight wins, all by way of submission, to earn her spot in the inaugural women’s atomweight world championship fight against Japanese women’s MMA star Mei Yamaguchi. Lee scored the unanimous decision to capture her first ONE world title.

More than six years later, Lee is still undefeated as an atomweight and is still the only atomweight champion the promotion has listed in their history books. Those credentials may make Lee the most credible opinion on the ONE on Prime Video 1 main event between flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes and challenger Demetrious Johnson.

Sharing her thoughts on the epic rematch while speaking to ONE, Angela Lee was complimentary of both competitors, but believes the fans will hear 'and still' when it’s all said and done:

"They are amazing mixed martial artists, super well-rounded. They each have amazing skill sets, and I’m a fan of both, so it’s hard to choose. But you know what? I think that Adriano is going to take it once more.”

Angela Lee is scheduled to return at ONE on Prime Video 2

Announced by ONE Championship and by Angela Lee on her Instagram account, the atomweight queen will return on September 30 at ONE on Prime Video 2 to face ONE women’s strawweight world champion Xiong Jing Nan in a long-awaited trilogy bout.

The two women have previously competed against one another in 2019. In their first meeting at ONE: A New Era, Lee challenged Xiong for her strawweight world title. The Chinese champion successfully defended her title with a fifth-round knockout of Lee. In turn, the victory earned ‘The Panda’ a shot at Lee’s atomweight title in their ONE: Century Part 1 rematch.

In their second meeting, Angela Lee pulled out her own fifth-round finish, submitting Xiong with just 12 seconds remaining in the contest. The two Queens will now meet for a third time, with Xiong putting her strawweight title up for grabs once again inside Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Edited by David Andrew