“He’s a big guy for the flyweight division” - Demetrious Johnson says size a factor against Adriano Moraes

Heading into his massive rematch with Adriano Moraes in the ONE on Prime Video 1 main event, Demetrious Johnson knows the biggest obstacle he faces against the reigning world champion. In their first meeting, Moraes’ size and length advantage was a huge factor and will likely play a big role when the two fighters run it back on Friday.

While Johnson has fought taller opponents during his historic run in North America, Adriano Moraes presents a different puzzle that ‘Mighty Mouse’ was unable to solve in their ONE on TNT 1 meeting. More than a year removed, DJ will get a second shot at ONE gold on the biggest card in ONE history.

Speaking to The MMA Super Fan on YouTube, Demetrious Johnson recognizes the challenge at hand, but is ready to step inside the Circle and fight his fight.

“It’s just back-to-back. I had one fight against Rodtang which was a super-fight and I go right back to a fight with Adriano so nothing too different. Obviously Adriano is Adriano. He’s a big guy for the flyweight division and we’re just gonna go out there and fight.”

Coming off a win over Muay Thai icon Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a cleverly-executed mixed-rules bout at ONE X in March, Demetrious Johnson hopes to add another world title to his long list of combat sports achievements by defeating the only man to knock him out in the competition.

No matter what happens at ONE on Prime Video 1, Demetrious Johnson has no intentions of retiring anytime soon

With 16 years of combat sports experience and a laundry list of accomplishments, nobody could blame Demetrious Johnson if he chose to walk away from the sport. Fortunately for MMA fans, ‘Mighty Mouse’ has no interest in doing that anytime soon. Speaking to MMA Junkie, DJ said that he could see himself competing for at least three to four more years.

“I think three to four more years. I’ll probably keep on competing, depending on how my body feels. And after that, I want to spend as much time with my family and my kids. I love being a father. I love being a husband. I love being at home. That’s one of the things I truly cherish.”

As part of his training camp heading into the epic rematch with Adriano Moraes, Johnson has spent more time on the mat, honing his grappling skills which he believes will add to the longevity of his career.

“And I think as far as competition, I will focus on grappling just because you’re not taking brain trauma. … So I think I’ll focus more on grappling and go from there.”

