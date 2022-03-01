Angela Lee’s eventful 2022 is just getting started

Angela Lee will make her return to the Circle at ONE X, which happens on March 26. Even as the big day approaches, it looks like it will only be the first of many monumental things that will happen for the Lee family this year.

During an interview with MMA Mania, the 25-year-old shared some of what she’s looking ahead to in 2022:

“Well, we have such a big family. So planning and scheduling is definitely something we got to do. The next big thing is March 26. After that, my daughter actually turns one on April 16. So we're going to be doing a big celebration. In May, my sister Victoria graduates high school and she turns 18. So you know, big life stuff happening. And, you know, hopefully just being able to travel, see my husband's family in Brazil. And get back into the fights. I want to see Christian fight. I want to see Victoria fight. So, yeah, lots of good stuff up ahead.”

Lee took time off from action upon learning that she was pregnant with her first child. Since giving birth in 2021, her priorities have clearly shifted to always include what’s best for her daughter.

Meanwhile, with life slowly getting back to normal and border restrictions starting to ease, ‘Unstoppable’ is also looking to travel and visit her husband’s family in Brazil.

Her siblings, Christian and Victoria, are also two of the most exciting fighters to watch in ONE Championship. The promotion will no doubt have big plans for them this year, which will be a big event for the whole Lee family.

Angela Lee was not shocked at Stamp Fairtex winning over Ritu Phogat

Angela Lee’s return was expected to be a defense of her crown against the winner of the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix. While most fans were surprised by how Stamp Fairtex defeated Ritu Phogat, Lee doesn’t count herself among them.

Stamp has a richer striking background than Phogat, who excels in wrestling. However, it was the Thai fighter who finished the fight on the ground with an armbar.

Lee shared that she expected Stamp to come out as the victor because of her well-rounded skills:

“I wasn't entirely shocked. I think that you can't limit yourself and I think that going into that match, I have a lot of people that asked me what my projection was. And I did predict that Stamp would be the winner just because I saw her as a more well-rounded MMA fighter. And you know, that's what she showed everyone in her last fight.”

At ONE X on March 26, Angela Lee will be able to see for herself just how well-rounded Stamp has become as a fighter.

