“I think having a support system is everything” - Angela Lee credits family for her success

ONE women’s atomweight champion Angela Lee recently credited her family for all her success in an appearance at the ONE Championship and Amazon Prime Video joint press conference last Wednesday.

The Lee family has become one of the most recognizable names associated with ONE Championship. The Singapore-American fighter started her professional MMA career at ONE when she was just 18-years-old.

Training out of her family gym at United MMA, Lee rose to world championship status less than a year later when she defeated MMA veteran Mei Yamaguchi in 2016.

When asked, at the press conference, how she handled all the success at such a young age, Angela Lee responded:

“I've been with ONE since 2015, straight out of high school, graduated when I was 18. I had some amateur fights, and then I got signed. I was really, really young when I got started in the organization. It was always my dream to become a world champion, and I've always had a passion for mixed martial arts growing up in the gym, pretty much a mat baby. And because my mom and dad are both martial artists, it's just kind of a part of our family dynamics.”

Angela Lee further added:

“I think the main reason why I was able to handle myself so well, being so young, is because I had the right guidance, I had their support. I think having a support system is everything. And yeah, I just enjoyed myself too. Being so young, it was a dream come true to travel the world, see different countries and compete. So it was everything that I loved. And I just came at it with a grateful attitude. I think that's why it worked out so well.”

Watch the full press-conference video below:

Angela Lee’s family gym, United MMA, is producing a strong line of world champions

Angela Lee has trained under her father and coach Ken Lee since she was four-years-old.

Her first ever sparring partner was her younger brother, Christian Lee, a former ONE lightweight world champion. The two siblings made history together by becoming the first ever brother/sister world champions in ONE.

Interestingly, following in their footsteps is their younger sibling, 18-year-old Victoria Lee, who also competes in the atomweight division. All their success wouldn’t have been possible without a strong family foundation.

Although 'Unstoppable' doesn’t have an official date for her next match, her brother Christian Lee will face Ok Rae Yoon in a thriller rematch for the ONE lightweight world title.

'The Warrior’ is set to return to the circle to avenge his controversial loss and end the argument once and for all. He will be counting on his family and teammates at United MMA to prepare him for one of the most important challenges of his MMA career yet.

