Angela Lee says being a mom gives her a power boost as a fighter

Angela Lee is already a devastating force to be reckoned with in ONE Championship, reigning as the promotion’s longtime atomweight world champion. However, she believes recent life changes have made her even stronger.

The 115-pound queen, who’s married to grappling specialist and former ONE fighter Bruno Pucci, had to step away from the sport for an extended period when she became pregnant with her first-born daughter Ava Marie back in late 2020.

Although taking a long break could hamper any development as a professional athlete at least, Lee doesn’t feel that she’s lost a step. Instead, she thinks she's received a fighting boost as a new mom.

In an interview with AsiaOne.com, Lee claimed that becoming a mother has made her stronger. That's because she’s not just fighting for herself and now has an attitude that she’s never had before.

Lee said:

“Motherhood has given me strength. I am definitely a stronger person because being a mother, you go above and beyond what needs to be done in order to care for your child.”

Coming from a family of fighters, Lee was only 19 years old when she defeated Mei Yamaguchi to become ONE Championship’s inaugural women's atomweight world champion in May 2016.

She’s reigned as the promotion’s atomweight queen since that victory and will be defending the strap against former two-sport titleholder Stamp Fairtex in the main event of ONE X on March 26.

Lee said that she’s had a lengthy camp preparing for Stamp and is now arguably in the best shape she’s ever been in.

“It has been a long fight camp. I've been preparing for this match since October 2021. It took me six months after giving birth to really feel confident to train hard again. However, the patience paid off, and I was able to work hard and build my body into the best fight shape that I've ever been in."

Angela Lee vs. Stamp Fairtex: Accomplished atomweights face off at ONE X

Angela Lee wasn't the only youngster to etch her name in the annals of ONE Championship history. Stamp Fairtex holds a similar distinction.

Stamp was only 20 years old when she became the ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion after beating Kai Ting Chuang via unanimous decision in October 2018.

She then became a two-sport world champion in February 2019 when she scored a unanimous decision win over Janet Todd to capture the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title.

With those accomplishments in mind, Angela Lee has a lot of respect for Stamp.

“Stamp is a very talented fighter. She's accomplished a lot at a young age and she's been rapidly improving with every fight."

Tune in to ONE X on March 26 to see these two warriors go toe-to-toe.

