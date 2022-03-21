"There's going to be tears, for sure” – Angela Lee on why showdown with Stamp Fairtex at ONE X will get her emotional

Angela Lee believes that ONE X will be a special night for her in more ways than one and that overwhelming emotions will consume her.

Lee will make her first appearance in the Circle in almost three years when she defends the ONE women’s atomweight world title against Stamp Fairtex at the promotion's 10-year anniversary offering.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Angela Lee said:

“I'm really looking forward to it. There's going to be tears, for sure. There always is.”

However, she understands that no matter how emotional she gets, she needs to shake it off quickly because of the challenge in front of her.

“What a way to have my comeback fight, you know, on an event like this. So even though I am super honored, and I feel so lucky to be not just on this card, but headlining it at the same time, I am not letting myself dwell on that thought for too long, because, you know, I got a big task at hand, which is my fight with Stamp."

Evolve MMA welcomes Angela Lee with a video of some of her accomplishments

Angela Lee arrived in Singapore on Monday, March 21. If anyone needed a reminder about who she is, Evolve MMA did just that.

In an Instagram post, the Singapore-based gym shared a video listing some of the accomplishments of the ONE women’s atomweight world champion.

In the video, they said:

“She is a talented martial artist, earning multiple championships across different disciplines and her BJJ black belt at 21. She is proof that young dreams can be realized, becoming the youngest MMA world champion at 19. She is a testament that women can be anything they desire - sister, wife, mother, and champion.”

Angela Lee shared her appreciation for the video in the comments section. She said:

"Love this vid! Thank you @evolvemma 💪🏼❤️‍🔥"

Fans also offered their love and support for her in the comments section, including former ONE heavyweight world champion Brandon Vera, who shot some fire emojis for the video.

At ONE X, Lee will get a chance to add another accomplishment to the list as a mom-champ if she overcomes Stamp Fairtex in their main event showdown.

