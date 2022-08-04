“She just reignites this fire” - Angela Lee shares how daughter Ava Marie changed her as a fighter

ONE atomweight queen Angela Lee recently shared how her daughter Ava Marie has changed her outlook as a female fighter.

The Singaporean-American star became the first mom champion in the history of the organization at ONE X, last March. Lee put her world title on the line against Thai fighter Stamp Fairtex and delivered a comeback performance of a lifetime securing a rear-naked choke in the second-round.

Now that Lee has achieved an undisputed world championship status and seems to be living the good life, what keeps the ‘Unstoppable’ motivated to accomplish more in the sport?

In an exclusive interview with ONE, the 26 year-old superstar credited her 1 year-old daughter, Ava Marie, as her new source of inspiration:

“You know what, like, right now, I'm pursuing my passion. My passion is mixed martial arts. And, you know, I will continue doing it as long as I still have passion for it. She brings a whole new purpose to what I do.

"And everything's just so much clearer now. I don't know, she just reignites this fire that I had when I started fighting. And I just want to show her that her mom is driven, her mom is ambitious, and her mom's a go-getter. You know, I want to lead by example for her.”

Angela Lee’s next fight is yet to be finalized, but fans can expect to see the mom champion fight again before the end of the year.

Angela Lee excited to bring the atomweight division to American audiences

In July, Angela Lee attended the ONE and Amazon Prime Video press conference in Los Angeles. She told the media that evening that she was excited about the opportunity to bring the atomweight division into the limelight for American fans.

Taking questions from the press, Lee explained the difference between the weight classes: atomweight and strawweight, noting that it might be confusing for first-time viewers.

The upper weight limit for the atomweight division at ONE Championship is 115 lbs, which is interchangeable with the American weight class known as strawweight.

The upper weight limit for the strawweight division is 125 lbs, also known as bantamweight in the US. Angela Lee, however, assured fans that they will adjust in no time and be able to enjoy all the nuances ONE Championship has to offer:

“It's going to be great, you know, having the US support. I think they’re just gonna fall in love with the ONE Championship show, and the athletes are amazing you’re going to see us on a different level.”

