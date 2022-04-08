"The champ is here" - Anissa Meksen and her fans are fired up for her return at ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic

Anissa Meksen is finally back in action and her fans are sharing their excitement about her imminent return.

Meksen is scheduled to compete in her second ONE Championship bout at ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic. She will take on Thailand-based Estonian Marie Ruumet in an atomweight Muay Thai bout.

On Instagram, ‘C18’ posted a photo of herself bearing her championship belts from one of the biggest kickboxing organizations in the world, GLORY. In the translated caption, she wrote:

Meksen is considered the top pound-for-pound female striker in the world, collecting championships in practically any organization she has competed in. She’s looking to earn her stripes in ONE Championship and will hope to show that she is as good in Muay Thai as she is in kickboxing.

A strong performance in a second sport, coupled with her legendary career achievements, could put Anissa Meksen in line for a world title opportunity against either Allycia Hellen Rodrigues or Janet Todd.

In the comments, Bellator’s No.5-ranked pound-for-pound female Denise Kielholtz cheered on her fellow striker, saying:

“Let's go!!🔥👏❤️”

Meanwhile, fans are eager to see her in action once again. One supporter said:

“Can’t wait to see you dominate champ!!!!🔥🔥🔥🥊🥊”

Others believe that it’s only a matter of time before Meksen claims her spot at the top of the division. One fan said:

“The champ is here and she is on 🔥🔥🔥”

Anissa Meksen has her eyes set on Janet Todd

Anissa Meksen has been itching to get her hands on ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd for quite a while now.

Meksen believes that her dominant debut performance against Cristina Morales at September 2019’s ONE: Empower was enough to warrant a world title challenge against the American champion.

However, she wasn’t interested in sitting around waiting for the fight to happen and took matters into her own hands by calling out Janet Todd on Instagram.

The French-Algerian kickboxing legend has been eager to get back in action and said it didn’t matter if her next match was under Muay Thai or kickboxing rules.

At ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic, she will compete in Muay Thai rules against Marie Ruumet, who owns an impressive 31-9 striking record. Meksen will look to make quick work of Ruumet and move closer to her goal of taking on Todd in the circle.

