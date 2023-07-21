ONE Championship announces four major US events in 2024

ONE Championship means business.

Following the promotion’s historic on-site United States debut earlier this year, ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong announced that the organization will have four live events in the country in 2024.

In a statement released on the promotion’s website, Sityodtong promised American fans that every ONE Championship show will exceed their high expectations.

ONE Championship had its first on-site US show in May with ONE Fight Night 10 featuring a stacked 11-fight card that included three world title matches.

The ONE CEO stated:

“I am thrilled to announce that ONE Championship is coming back to the US with four massive events in 2024. When we made our historic US debut with ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video, I was blown away by the support we received from our fans in the US.”

He added:

“ONE is home to the greatest martial artists in the world, and I’m excited to once again showcase our World Champions on American soil. To our fans that haven’t seen a live ONE event, I promise you an experience, unlike anything you’ve ever seen.”

ONE Championship primarily held its major shows in Asia, but its on-site expansion into North America began when it signed a huge deal with Amazon’s global streaming platform Prime Video.

The partnership officially took form with the first Amazon card ONE on Prime Video 1 in August 2022. The headliner featured Demetrious Johnson taking the ONE flyweight world championship from Adriano Moraes via spectacular knockout.

Coincidentally, ONE Fight Night 10 featured the trilogy match between Johnson and Moraes in the main event.

Johnson ultimately closed his rivalry with the Brazilian star when he scored a unanimous decision win over Moraes in front of a capacity crowd at the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.

ONE on Prime Video 1, ONE Fight Night 10 and all of ONE Championship’s Amazon cards are available on free replay in North America via Prime Video.

Dates and venues for ONE Championship's four US shows in 2024 are yet to be announced.