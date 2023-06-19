Demetrious Johnson reveals what he told Adriano Moraes backstage before trilogy at ONE Fight Night 10

Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes closed the third chapter of their rivalry at ONE Fight Night 10 in May, the promotion's on-ground debut in North America.

Although there was a lot of heat in the lead-up to their third ONE flyweight world title battle, there was a lot of mutual respect present. That was the case even moments before the pair stepped inside the circle at the sold-out 1stBank Centre in Broomfield, Colorado.

Speaking on the positive incident during a session on his official YouTube page, Mighty Gaming, Demetrious Johnson revealed what he told to the former longtime flyweight king:

“Getting ready for you made me better, as a man, as an athlete, in and out. You inspire everybody, man. I’m one of them. It’s an honor to share the cage with you. I was like, ‘Holy sh*t, man. Again? F***. You’re so f******g tough. I’m like, ‘Adriano, let’s go, let’s try, let’s go.’ I’m happy we went five rounds.”

Watch the full video here:

After sharing a near-identical knockout each in their previous two meetings, the third fight between the two was expected to reproduce another highlight-reel moment.

Although Demetrious Johnson did not manage to get another finish on his resume, Moraes’ tactics and skillset, coupled with the former UFC champ's onslaught, made it a thoroughly exciting affair from start to finish.

The victory further pushed the AMC Pankration and Evolve MMA representative up on the GOAT list of the sport.

North American fans can rewatch the entire ONE Fight Night 10 card via replay on Amazon Prime Video.

Poll : 0 votes