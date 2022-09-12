ONE Championship announces launch of ONE Warrior Series Philippines

ONE Championship continued to strengthen its influence in the Philippines as it launched ONE Warrior Series Philippines on Monday.

The promotion officially announced the episodic reality television show on Facebook. The show will begin airing this Sunday, September 18, on GTV, the ONE Super App, and at www.onefc.com.

A total of 16 of the most promising fighters in the country will work and learn the ropes under the famed Team Lakay stable, with the best of the bunch taking home a US$100,000 contract.

The victor will also represent the stable once they begin their career in ONE Championship.

Will Devaughn, the host of ONE Warrior Series Philippines, said in the promotional vignette:

"From all over the Philippines, 16 MMA athletes begin their journey to one destination. Each one has a story and every single one of them share the same dream. Who will walk away in triumph? Who will walk away in defeat? Who will get the $100,000 contract with the biggest sports platform in Asia, ONE Championship.”

The Philippines has always had a strong representation in ONE Championship, with the country producing six world champions across as many weight classes.

If there ever was a calendar year where the country dominated the promotion, it had to be 2018. Back then, five of the promotion’s world champions hailed from the Philippines.

Brandon Vera, Eduard Folayang, Geje Eustaquio, Kevin Belingon, and Joshua Pacio all held gold during that year, making the Philippines the top country in the promotion at the time.

To this day, Pacio remains the ONE strawweight world champion. Lito Adiwang, meanwhile, broke through from his ONE Warrior Series class and became one of the most exciting fighters in the organization.

ONE Warrior Series part of ONE Championship’s juggernaut expansion

ONE Warrior Series Philippines may be a huge endeavor in itself, but it’s also part of ONE Championship’s huge worldwide expansion that will stretch into 2023.

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong was in Bangkok, Thailand on Monday to announce ONE Lumpinee. It was during the same press conference that Sityodtong revealed the organization’s massive plans for its Road to ONE Series.

Sityodtong disclosed that ONE Championship has partnered with major promoters in the United States, Canada, Thailand, Australia, the United Kingdom, the Philippines, Germany, Japan, Mongolia, Russia, South Africa, and China.

Road to ONE will put the brightest up-and-coming fighters to the test and pick out those who deserve a place on the global stage and ONE Championship’s roster.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Harvey Leonard