ONE Championship announces partnership with Bruce Lee Foundation

ONE Championship continues to push its brand even further in 2023.

Ahead of ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video, the promotion announced on its website that it has partnered with the Bruce Lee Foundation.

The partnership will honor Bruce Lee’s legacy and his impact on martial arts in the 50th year of his passing.

Apart from Lee’s immortal legacy, the partnership will also serve to recognize Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and Mental Health Awareness Month.

Chatri Sityodtong, Chairman and CEO of ONE Championship, said in a statement:

“Bruce Lee is an icon in the martial arts and AAPI communities, looked up to and revered by millions. The impact he’s had on the world will live forever. ONE was built on the same values held by the Bruce Lee Foundation, and we’re thrilled to be partnering with them ahead of our historic U.S. event.”

ONE Championship, as part of the collaboration, will make a private donation to the Bruce Lee Foundation’s summer camp for underprivileged youth, which supports their development through an integrated Mind, Body, and Spirit approach to mental wellness.

The promotion will also share a portion of the proceeds from the exclusive ONE x Bruce Lee merchandise that will be sold at ONE Fight Night 10 this Friday at 1stBank Center in Colorado.

Content pieces will also be created that will feature Lee’s archived footage together with the stars of ONE Fight Night 10.

Shannon Lee, Board Chair of the Bruce Lee Foundation, said:

“I’m moved that ONE has decided to support the Bruce Lee Foundation as part of their historic, first-ever U.S. event. The expansion of our relationship to include making Bruce Lee’s practices of inner strength, martial arts, and wellness accessible to today’s youth is the best kind of celebration of my father’s legacy during this 50th anniversary year that I could wish for.”

ONE Fight Night 10 is ONE Championship’s first on-site event in the United States and will be streamed live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

