Demetrious Johnson hypes himself up during ONE Fight Night 10 fight week

Demetrious Johnson is fired up for his upcoming fight at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

On May 5, ‘Mighty Mouse’ has one of the biggest fights of his legendary career. The reigning ONE flyweight world champion looks to defend his throne in a trilogy bout against Adriano Moraes. As the highly-anticipated matchup nears, Johnson displayed his enthusiasm for ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video by posting a promo video on Instagram with the caption saying:

“Its fight week bbboooiiiss @onechampionship @primevideo LFG 🔥 🔥 #passion #onefightnight10 #onechampionship”

Demetrious Johnson’s video had fans filling the comment section with excitement, including some saying:

“I'm an early to rise, early to bed, kind of guy. But I am staying up late to see my favorite fighter/family man”

“Suplex w/ armbar to show dominance”

“absolutely amazing card”

“good luck champ i need my new RDR2 episode”

Adriano Moraes struck first in the series against Demetrious Johnson. In April 2021, ‘Mikinho’ became the first fighter to knock out Johnson. Sixteen months later, Johnson avenged the loss with a highlight-reel flying knee to become the ONE flyweight world champion.

At ONE Fight Night 10, the flyweight greats will have the responsibility of ending the historic night with a bang. There will be added drama as ‘Mighty Mouse’ has teased this fight as potentially being his last. Only time will tell if Johnson can emerge victorious against the always-dangerous ‘Mikinho’ at the sold-out 1stBank Center.

The sold-out event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

