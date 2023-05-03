Demetrious Johnson gets real on contemplating retirement: “Why do I need to fight?”

ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson believes there’s more to life than just fighting.

Now at 36 years old and having accomplished everything there is in his storied martial arts career, that sentiment is becoming clearer for ‘Mighty Mouse’ with each passing day.

Ahead of his trilogy match with rival Adriano Moraes in the main event of the historic ONE Fight Night 10 this Friday, Johnson hinted that this could possibly be the last time we’ll ever see him inside the circle.

Fans and pundits, of course, have come up with multiple speculations on why the legendary fighter, who appears to still be on top of his game, is thinking about hanging it up.

Demetrious Johnson candidly cleared the air on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani:

“I feel like I'm getting to that point now, my kids are doing jiujitsu. I have my wife, and my YouTube is doing very well. And now I'm just like, okay, there has come a point in time, I was like, okay, guys, we're done. There has come a point when I was like, I'm done.”

The AMC Pankration and Evolve MMA megastar continued:

“Why do I need to fight? To make more money? I can make money elsewhere. So I always tell myself, if I can make as much money from fighting and not fighting, would I still fight? Yeah, maybe one or two more, but okay, I don't need to fight.”

Here's the full interview:

Another quality of an all-time great is leaving the game on one's own terms and knowing when to call it a career. Johnson, for his part, knows he still has some unfinished business to settle with Adriano Moraes after splitting their first two iconic matches.

If this is truly the final fight of DJ’s illustrious career, we know he’s prepared to go out on his shield in the promotion’s groundbreaking United States on-location debut.

Prime Video subscribers in North America can witness this epic battle unfold for free on May 5. ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video will emanate from 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado.

