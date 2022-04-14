"That's my dream" - Arian Sadikovic aims to knock out Regian Eersel on April 22

Arian Sadikovic may be facing a dominant world champion in Regian Eersel, but he’s coming into the contest full of confidence in his abilities.

On April 22, the pair will face off in the main event of ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic for the ONE lightweight kickboxing world championship.

Eersel has defended the world title three times since winning it in 2019, proving to every challenger that stepped up why he is called ‘The Immortal’. Meanwhile, Sadikovic has only appeared once in the circle, but made the most out of it by defeating a former world title challenger.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Sadikovic said that he believes he has superior boxing skills and wants to show it in the circle, rather than explain why.

Arian Sadikovic said:

“My boxing skills are better [than Eersel’s]. I’m faster, but let’s not talk too much about this. Let’s see on the 22nd. Some guys talk a lot, talk a lot of s*** [before the fight], and they lose. So we will see on the 22nd.”

Sadikovic also bared that he had a perfect scenario of how he wants the fight to end.

“Like always, I’m a fighter who’s going for KOs. The dream ending for me is a good right hand to his face and knock him out. That’s my dream,” he said.

Arian Sadikovic intends to live up to his nickname

Arian Sadikovic is known for his aggressive style and power punches that often lead to premature endings in his fights. This led to his nickname being ‘Game Over.’

While he prides himself on being a better boxer than his upcoming opponent, Regian Eersel, Sadikovic actually has more weapons in his arsenal.

Those weapons were on full display in his ONE Championship debut against Mustapha Haida. The German striker dissected the former world title challenger on his way to an impressive win.

He intends to do the same against Eersel to prove why he earned his nickname and put an end to the Surinamese-Dutch’s world title reign. Of course, it will be easier said than done, as Eersel has proven time and again why he is sitting at the top of the division.

Will it be ‘Game Over’ for Eersel, or will ‘The Immortal’ live on after Sadikovic plays? We'll find out on April 22.

