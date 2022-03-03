Asha Roka vs. Alyse Anderson set for ONE Championship: X

Another exciting bout has been added to ONE Championship's biggest event ever, ONE: X. Indian former national boxing champion Asha Roka will face MMA stalwart Alyse Anderson in an atomweight match.

Both fighters are coming off losses and will be eager to get back to winning ways come March 26.

Anderson, famous for nearly finishing ONE rising star Itsuki Hirata last year, is looking to correct the mistakes she made on her ONE debut. The Invicta FC veteran has a well-rounded game that perfectly balances striking with grappling. Against Hirata, Anderson was competitive on the feet, but was outclassed on the ground.

As for Roka, it's no secret that the Indian 'Knockout Queen' has the power and pugilistic skills to end anyone's night early. She was, however, submitted by title contender Stamp Fairtex via rear naked choke in her last outing inside the Circle. With both striking-heavy fighters showing glaring weaknesses in the grappling department, fans can expect an explosive bout on the feet.

ONE Championship: X is stacked with unforgettable fights from top to bottom

The Roka vs. Anderson fight was just the latest addition to an absolutely stacked card that's already been touted as the absolute best in the company's history. ONE: X will commemorate the organization's decade-long journey to the top of the sport. So it's no surprise that the company plans on making the event their most memorable show till date.

So far, ONE: X will feature five title fights, one mixed rules bout, one submission grappling match and numerous high-profile fights that could headline their own events.

With ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong announcing that the event will have 18-20 bouts that will go on all day, this historic card will definitely be one of the most stacked cards of the year.

The prominence of ONE in the combat sports world cannot be overstated. In the past three years alone, the Asian organization has proven to be a force in the martial arts world, gaining headlines in MMA and other sports as well.

On March 26, we'll be reminded once again how much of a combat sports giant ONE Championship has become.

