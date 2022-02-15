“I think Kiamrian has the tools” - Aung La N Sang predicts the welterweight champion will upset Reinier de Ridder

Former two-division ONE world champion ‘The Burmese Python’ Aung La N Sang knows a thing or two about holding belts simultaneously in multiple weight classes. The 36-year-old mixed martial arts veteran previously held the ONE light heavyweight and middleweight world titles at the same time.

So when reigning two-division titleholder ‘The Dutch Knight’ Reinier de Ridder steps back into the Circle to defend his middleweight belt against welterweight king Kiamrian Abbasov, Aung La believes his longtime rival will have a tough time hanging on to his 185-pound strap.

Aung La N Sang has boldly claimed that Abbasov will upset de Ridder, claim the middleweight world title and become the first man to put a blemish on ‘The Dutch Knight’s professional record.

Aung La N Sang told ONE Championship in a recent interview:

"I think Kiamran has the tools, the tools to beat Reinier. And I don't think he's undersized for a middleweight. I think Kiamran has like the, call me crazy, but he has all the tools and the ability to beat Reinier. People won't believe me, but I think Kiamran has a very, very good chance of beating Reinier. I think it’s going to end in a knockout.”

Reinier de Ridder defends his ONE middleweight world title against Kiamrian Abbasov in the main event of ONE: Full Circle, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, February 25.

Aung La N Sang is determined to reclaim lost glory, ready to face de Ridder or Abbasov for the belt

‘The Burmese Python’ has tunnel vision at this point. The only thing that matters to the Burmese-American superstar is getting his middleweight title back. It doesn’t matter if it’s Kiamrian Abbasov or Reinier de Ridder who’s holding it at the end of the night.

“I'm telling you, man, he's gonna lose to Abbasov. Styles make fights and I want to get that belt back.”

If indeed he does face de Ridder once again, Aung La N Sang says the third fight between them will be totally different because of a key adjustment in camp.

“Training partners, the right training partners. It's hard to find training partners like that Reinier guy, you know. So that's why I had some problems, but we're gonna fix all that. I'm gonna make a big run. You'll see. I mean, and it's gonna start on February 25th. I know what I'm capable of. I know what I can do in the gym, you know? And I've been working very, very hard. So, you know, the fans are in for a treat.”

Aung La N Sang himself returns to action at ONE: Full Circle to face longtime nemesis and former middleweight world champion Vitaly Bigdash.

