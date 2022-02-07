Watch: The frightening punching power of ONE Championship bantamweight John Lineker 

You want to know what a really strong punch sounds like? Listen to ONE Championship's John 'Hands of Stone' Lineker's fight with Troy Worthen.

The bantamweight title challenger's fight had no crowds present inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium and you can clearly hear the punches connect.

Lineker's body punches produced sickening sounds that would make you believe that he's effectively rearraged Worthen's insides with those blows. The former UFC standout is true to his nickname as his hands are seemingly made of concrete, jarring Worthen with every connection.

Lineker was known for his power in the UFC's flyweight and bantamweight divisions during his seven-year stint in the company. Lineker was one of the original fighters who proved that lower weight classes can pack serious KO power.

Long before Sean O'Malley, Deiveson Figueiredo and Cody Garbrandt, 'Hands of Stone' struck fear in the lower weight divisions.

The dynamic Brazilian has brought his trademark concussive power to ONE's 145-pound division. His bout with Troy Worthen is just one example.

Watch his full fight with Worthen in this video:

John Lineker fights for the bantamweight belt in the main event of ONE Championship: Bad Blood

At ONE: Bad Blood on February 11, Lineker will look to silence his bitter nemesis, ONE bantamweight world champion Bibiano 'The Flash' Fernandes. The two have become bitter rivals in the months leading up to their bout and the anticipation is through the roof.

The event's name is not just some placeholder to garner attention, the tension between the two is truly personal.

The hate between the champion and challenger seems to be deeply rooted in animosity. The two have started trading barbs on social media and interviews ever since the fight was announced. They have certainly never held back.

One can make the case that this main event clash has the makings of the first true grudge match in ONE Championship history and we tend to agree.

Also Read Article Continues below

Be sure to tune in on February 11 to watch the drama and action unfold.

Edited by Harvey Leonard