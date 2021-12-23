ONE Championship: Kevin Belingon goes back to the drawing board, still confident despite losing four straight

Kevin Belingon suffered his fourth consecutive loss in ONE Championship after being knocked out by Kwon Won Il in the second round in the recent ONE: Winter Warriors II fight card. Even with the slump, 'The Silencer' insists that he still has the fire to compete.

"The confidence is still there. The fire is still there," said Belingon in an interview with the Filipino media.

Prior to the upset loss against Kwon Won Il, Belingon lost back-to-back against Bibiano Fernandes. The Filipino fighter was also knocked out by John Lineker in the second round during the ONE Championship - Inside the Matrix 3 fight card back in October 2020.

Belingon was once on top of the ONE Championship bantamweight division. He held the belt for 142 days after beating Bibiano Fernandes in November 2018 during their unification bout.

Before the losing streak, Belingon was on a seven-fight winning streak. The 34-year-old fighter accepts defeat like a true fighter and will go back to basics and work on his weaknesses to compete better in the ever-stacked bantamweight division at ONE Championship.

"We need to review our previous fights. The results have not been good so we need to review what went wrong and where we lacked. That is one thing to check and we will still work on our weaknesses."

Kevin Belingon's rib injury prevented him from being at his best against Kwon Won Il in ONE Championship - Winter Warriors II

Kevin Belingon admitted he suffered a rib injury eight weeks prior to his fight with Kwon Won Il in ONE Championship. Looking back at the fight, he fought his opponent with an injury but for a time, he felt that he was getting the edge early on in the fight.

According to Belingon:

"I think he got hurt but he was hiding it. If you are fighting, you can see in the eyes of your opponents if they are getting hurt or not. Especially with my leg kicks, I’m sure he got hurt. I got one punch to the face, I saw he got hurt. He was still aggressive after that."

Everything changed for Belingon when he got tagged in the body. The shots seemed to quickly slow down 'The Silencer' who was stopped by his opponent in the opening minute of the second round.

"I thought my ribs were fully recovered but when I got hit, I felt the pain again. I was not expecting that. When I got hit in the body, my movement was heavy as compared to my other fights."

Belingon's record falls to 20-9 and it was only the second knockout loss of his entire MMA career. This was his 20th bout in ONE Championship and the former championis currently 11-9 in the organization.

