“I really do think Stamp might take it” - Bi Nguyen previews Angela Lee vs. Stamp Fairtex

Bi Nguyen has been around the block in ONE Championship. Since joining the Asian martial arts organization in 2019, ‘Killer Bee’ has faced some of the biggest names in the atomweight division.

As such, the 32-year-old has great insight into the upcoming ONE women’s atomweight world title clash between reigning champion Angela Lee and No. 1-ranked contender Stamp Fairtex, whom Nguyen has faced before.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Nguyen shared her thoughts on the colossal women’s matchup.

“I’m so excited because everybody knows I was rooting for Stamp. She’s given me the hardest war [in my career] and brought out the best of me in this division, so I’ve always been a big fan of her after that. This is classic new school versus old school. Angela has to prove that she is still here and she belongs here. She’s got to face the young, rapidly growing star and that’s just epic. I think it’s a great matchup. I really do think Stamp might take it.”

Bi Nguyen also expressed how proud she is to be among the best atomweights in the world in ONE:

“I’m so proud of it because when I signed to ONE, Stamp was just coming in and Angela was just ruling it. Kudos to Angela for being the first one to bring attention to atomweight. But at that point, she wasn’t fighting any competition. We still needed something to prove. We’re interesting, and Angela was good, but it was just Angela at that point. Now, we’ve shown that it is deep waters with a bunch of sharks. I’m just really proud of how big it’s grown and the atomweight division’s really living up to its hype.”

Bi Nguyen is all praise for Stamp Fairtex

Although Bi Nguyen lost to Stamp three years ago, in just her third fight for ONE, the Vietnamese-American has the utmost respect for the former atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing queen.

“What’s dangerous about Stamp is she’s young and a crazy hard worker. She just loves fighting. She’s really embraced the grind of MMA and she is evolving at a rapid pace.”

Bi Nguyen returns to action at ONE: Bad Blood, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium this Friday, February 11. She faces dangerous Chinese adversary Lin Heqin.

Meanwhile, Stamp Fairtex challenges ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee for the ONE women’s atomweight world championship in the main event of ONE X. The promotion’s highly anticipated 10-year anniversary event will broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday, March 26.

