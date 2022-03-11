Bibiano Fernandes not concerned by John Lineker’s strength, promises to "shut down" rival

Bibiano Fernandes doesn't want to overcomplicate things against John ‘Hands of Stone’ Lineker at ONE: Lights Out this Friday, March 11.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the Brazilian admitted that he's not thinking too much about his rival’s strength or the verbal exchanges that have been going on between them since the pair were scheduled to meet in late 2021.

Instead, all Bibiano Fernandes wants is to face off against the top-ranked bantamweight contender, take him out and defend his ONE bantamweight world title at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

“I don’t think about any bad blood anymore. I want to go there and do my job. Shut down everything he has and move on to the next,” the 41-year-old world champion offered.

It might not be as straightforward as it seems, though. Bibiano Fernandes knows his upcoming rival packs some serious power in his fists, but he's certain that he can withstand whatever Lineker has in store for him on his way to achieving one of his greatest victories on the global stage.

He even predicted how Lineker will attack when they meet this Friday:

“The way I think John Lineker will try to fight me is he will try to defend my takedown, and he’s going to try some of his hard punches, or sometimes he’s going to throw in some of those low kicks there.”

Is John Lineker one of Bibiano Fernandes’ toughest tests?

The longtime division king has defeated all sorts of opponents throughout his tenure at the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Athletes like Kevin Belingon, Martin Nguyen and Reece McLaren have been on the receiving end of his world-class Brazilian jiu-jitsu. They have also found out the hard way that ‘The Flash’ can mix things upstairs and throw huge power bombs – like his overhand right.

None of them are as fluent as Lineker in the boxing department, however. The top-ranked bantamweight star is good at cutting angles and can tire opponents out with his movements.

He stands a good chance at victory if he can tag the bantamweight king from the opening bell.

On the flip side, the world champion must be prepared to put in one of his best performances in the Circle if he is to stand any chance to take out ‘Hands of Stone’ at ONE: Lights Out this Friday.

