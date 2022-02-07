Bibiano Fernandes doesn’t like John Lineker texting him

Bibiano Fernandes and John Lineker have been going at it for a while. Ahead of their upcoming bout, the ONE bantamweight world champion shared a snippet from their virtual faceoff last year, where he said he didn’t appreciate ‘Hands of Stone’ bugging him through texts.

In the clip, Fernandes said:

“[Lineker] keeps texting me, ‘Hey Bibiano, want to fight you!’ I’m here, let’s see. A lot of people say they will knock me out. You’ve said it too. Let’s go. I know I’ll knock you out, so that’s my goal.”

Fernandes and Lineker were originally scheduled to be part of ONE X, which was slated for December 5, 2021 at the time.

However, while that event has since been moved to March 26, the tension between the two Brazilians has led to an appropriately named card for them to headline, ONE: Bad Blood.

They will finally get their hands on each other on Friday, February 11.

Bibiano Fernandes shares a moment with fans as he arrives in his room in Singapore

Bibiano Fernandes arrived in Singapore on Monday and is now undergoing a mandatory isolation while he waits for his PCR test results.

To pass the time, ‘The Flash’ held an Instagram live video for his fans to show his room in Singapore and how they are being taken care of from the ongoing danger posed by COVID-19.

In the video, Fernandes shared his amazing view of the city from his room. He also walked around to show the amenities that are available for him.

ONE Championship has been working to adhere to measures imposed by the Singapore government to prevent the spread of COVID-19, especially as they bring in some of the greatest athletes from all over the world into the Lion City.

Bibiano Fernandes highlighted that people are not allowed to come out of their rooms until the results of their PCR tests come out. As he was showing the bins where to put his garbage and laundry, as well as the hallway of his hotel floor, Fernandes correctly predicted that someone would come to remind him that he should stay in his room for the time being.

He shared his excitement for his upcoming fight and said he’s looking forward to getting back to some last-minute training as soon as possible.

“I’m very focused at what I am doing for my life and when I want something, I will go get it,” he said to close out his video. “This fight is going to myself. I believe in my coach, I believe our performance will be good on Friday.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Tune in this Friday to watch the grudge match unfold.

Edited by Harvey Leonard