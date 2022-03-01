“I don't think he has dangerous striking” - Bibiano Fernandes downplays the power in John Lineker’s fists

Will reigning ONE bantamweight world champion Bibiano Fernandes finally be able to make his return to the Circle? Fans will surely hope so, given how many times this fight has been rescheduled.

Fernandes is set to lock horns with Lineker in the co-main event of ONE: Lights Out, which will broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, March 11.

Fight logistics aside, Fernandes is excited to return to action, even if it is against a monster puncher like Lineker. While ‘The Flash’ is certainly taking Lineker’s threat seriously, the proud Brazilian champion doesn’t think ‘Hands of Stone’s power is really all that.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Fernandes downplayed Lineker’s vaunted power.

“I don't think he has dangerous striking. He has only good punches. I saw a lot of his fights, I studied his game with my coaches, and we saw that he has some really good hooks. He's a short guy, which in my opinion helps him throw those punches. But I'm not worried about his striking or his skills. I'm very focused and I know I'm going to go through the Linker. I know I will win this fight.”

Lineker has 34 wins on his professional record, including 16 by knockout. He’s widely considered one of the hardest-hitting fighters in the world, regardless of weight class. Since making his ONE Championship debut in 2019, ‘Hands of Stone’ has finished two highly-ranked fighters.

Fernandes understands what makes Lineker such a threat, but also says he’s seen it all before.

Bibiano Fernandes doesn’t let emotion ruin his game plan

After nearly two decades in the game, there isn’t much that can fluster Bibiano Fernandes in the cage. In fact, the 41-year-old longtime bantamweight king says the back-and-forth banter has more to do with the selling drama rather than the actual fight itself.

Fernandes says he’s past all the trash talk and is just ready to rumble. The Brazilian veteran maintains he’s fully focused on the task at hand and ready to showcase his brilliance once again.

“I'm a focused guy and I'm a professional. My job is to go out there and fight and put on a good show for the fans. I don't work with emotion, I work with reason. I'm going there to get the win, which is what matters.”

After several cancelations and postponements, will this seemingly cursed fight finally happen? We’ll find out next week.

