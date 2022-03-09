Bibiano Fernandes gets a shoutout from martial arts greats

Greatness recognizes greatness as a handful of martial arts legends expressed their support for Bibiano Fernandes ahead of his upcoming match.

On Friday, March 11, ‘The Flash’ is set to defend his ONE bantamweight world title against John Lineker in the co-main event of ONE: Lights Out.

On Instagram, Fernandes thanked some people who shared messages of support for him as he heads to battle:

“Thank you @renzograciebjj @galvaobjj @jeremykennedy145 @andysouwer2official for the special shoutouts, it means a lot to prepare to win this victory. Oss!”

Fernandes’ jiu-jitsu lineage traces back to Mitsuyo Maeda and Carlos Gracie, who are the same two masters that Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend Renzo Gracie’s lineage traces back to. Naturally, the Brazilian is supporting Fernandes and offered this message:

“You not only have a very good jiu-jitsu, you [also] have an amazing, strong heart. So whenever you fight, I don’t even blink, I want to see everything. I’ll be there watching you and I’ll be there supporting you. All the best, my friend, and do what you do best: fight.”

Other people who offered their support are multiple-time BJJ world champion Andre Galvao, No.7-ranked Bellator featherweight Jeremy Kennedy, MMA legend Demetrious Johnson and kickboxing world champion Andy Souwer.

Bibiano Fernandes will rely on his grappling skills to finish John Lineker

In a classic battle of grappler versus striker, Bibiano Fernandes will look to assert his grappling dominance over John Lineker’s ‘Hands of Stone'.

Fernandes is a fifth-degree black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, a mastery that he’s used to great success in his eight combined years as the ONE bantamweight world champion. Through the years, though, ‘The Flash’ has been able to add striking to his already formidable arsenal.

Against Lineker, Fernandes gets a heavy-handed striker that’s hungry for his first world title. Lineker has taken his talents all over the world, collecting 34 wins in a career that has spanned over a decade. His last three wins came inside the Circle, earning him the No.1-rank in the promotion’s bantamweight division.

Both men are confident that they will finish the other, with each claiming to be different than any of the past fighters the other has faced. Amazingly, this has merit despite their long list of opponents.

Lineker is arguably the most experienced MMA fighter that Fernandes has faced in his career. With over 40 bouts under his belt, the 31-year-old has faced a wide variety of fighters, making him a legitimate threat to the bantamweight king's throne.

Lineker has also faced legitimate contenders before, but his match with Bibiano Fernandes will be only his first time to go up against a world champion for the gold.

Under the bright lights of the main event of ONE: Lights Out, one of these two fighters will emerge to be the rightful king of the division.

