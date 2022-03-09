"Maybe I can fight in kickboxing or Muay Thai" -  BJJ wizard Adriano Moraes keen to test his striking weapons in ONE

Adriano Moraes wants to expand his skill set in ONE Championship, but only after he's finished taking out Yuya ‘Little Piranha’ Wakamatsu at ONE X on Saturday, March 26.

In past interviews, the Brazilian superstar has stated that he'd be open to a special rules fight or a submission grappling bout should ONE put an offer on the table.

However, in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Adriano Moraes seemed to outline that he wants to show martial arts fans around the world something more interesting.

“Maybe I can fight in kickboxing or Muay Thai? Who knows, maybe I can also do a grappling match against some famous jiu-jitsu athlete? There are many possibilities. There's a lot of good things that can happen,” the 32-year-old said.

Adriano Moraes has swept aside most of the top competitors in the flyweight division. While his ultimate goal remains to sit atop the throne for as long as he can, the best way he can take his legacy to the next level is by testing new waters.

Before he can plot his next move, though, he'll need to successfully defend his flyweight crown against his No.2-ranked Japanese rival at ONE X.

“I'm very focused on my next fight. I leave the future in God's hands. Let's see what ONE wants for my future, what the organization's plans are for me, but for sure [there are] a lot of good things to come,” Adriano Moraes told Sportskeeda.

Catch him defending his world title versus Wakamatsu inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium at ONE’s 10-year anniversary event on March 26.

“It’s a great honor for me” – Adriano Moraes is pleased to be part of ONE X

Adriano Moraes is one of the promotion’s all-time greats and has been part of the company from the very beginning. Moraes' fight at ONE X will be his 14th appearance on the global stage and he has come a long way since his debut at ONE: Warrior Spirit in 2013.

The Brazilian superstar has featured in some of the promotion’s top spectacles over the years. He admits that he is truly thankful to be featured on what looks set to be ONE's most stacked fight card.

On being part of ONE X, he told Sportskeeda:

“I feel honored and very happy to be part of this card. I've been with the company for 9 years, practically since the beginning of the ONE Championship, so it's a great honor for me to be a part of this celebration, especially defending my title at this event. I am very happy with this opportunity, and I will make it count.”

Tune in on March 26 to see all the action unfold at a stacked ONE X event.

Edited by Harvey Leonard