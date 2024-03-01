ONE Championship boss Chatri says Superlek vs. Jonathan Haggerty "likely" for US show – "American fans will be blown away"

A highly anticipated ONE Championship super fight between Muay Thai kings Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Jonathan Haggerty is "likely" to happen in the United States.

Bantamweight champion Haggerty has no shortage of challengers calling his name, across three different sports in the martial arts promotion, where he also rules his division in kickboxing – and wants to add a third crown in MMA.

Thailand's Superlek, 28, has been pushing to move up and face the 27-year-old Briton, whom he beat on a doctor's stoppage because of a bad cut, outside the ONE banner in 2018.

After defending his Muay Thai title with a third-round TKO of Felipe Lobo last month, Haggerty told 'The Kicking Machine' to "stop talking about it, grow a pair, eat some food, and let's do it."

Jonathan Haggerty has not fought outside Lumpinee Stadium since November 2022.

Haggerty is in Doha this week for ONE 166: Qatar, where he will be watching as a guest. Ahead of Thursday's ceremonial weigh-ins and face-offs. 'The General' was seen wistfully looking around the 15,000-seat Lusail Sports Arena, taking it all in.

He told Sportskeeda:

"I miss it, the big show."

The two-sport champ last fought outside the more intimate confines of Bangkok's famed Lumpinee Stadium in a November 22 majority decision victory over Vladimir Kuzmin at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

When asked who could be next, he said:

"Maybe Superlek."

Chatri Sityodtong at the ONE 166 press conference in Doha.

Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong told Sportskeeda at this week's ONE 166 press conference at the Mondrian Hotel that ONE will finally return to the 12,000-seat Bangkok venue in June for a card headlined by Stamp Fairtex and Denice Zamboanga, with Tawanchai PK Saenchai defending his featherweight Muay Thai title against Jo Nattawut in the co-main.

But the ONE boss appears to have another venue in mind for Haggerty and Superlek. He told Sportskeeda in Doha:

"We will likely do that fight in the US as a way to introduce the level of strikers on our roster."

ONE's first on-ground event – in Denver, Colorado, last May – was heavy on MMA, headlined by flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson's trilogy win against Adriano Moraes.

But it appears more Muay Thai and kickboxing could be featured on the card this time. Sityodtong added:

"American fans will be shocked, mesmerised, thrilled, and blown away when they witness striking at the highest levels in the world."

ONE will return to the US with two shows in September and November at Denver's Ball Arena and the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, respectively.