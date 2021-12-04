Watch: epic ONE Championship flyweight war between Danny Kingad and Sotir Kichukov

Gearing up for the return of Filipino superstar Danny 'The King' Kingad at ONE Championship: Winter Warriors II, let's relive one of his most riveting fights. The epic showdown between the Filipino striker and Bulgarian warrior Sotir Kichukov was a highlight of 2018.

The fight, which took place at Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, was all-action from start to finish. Wushu specialist Kingad surprised everyone as he scored a takedown early in the first round and controlled the fight there. Kichukov, being the slick grappler, constantly looked for sweeps and submissions from his back. The back-and-forth affair thrilled the fans as the two exchanged counter after counter both on the feet and on the ground.

In the end, despite a blazing comeback by Kichukov, Kingad emerged victorious in the hotly contested ONE Championship flyweight bout.

Watch the full fight here:

Danny Kingad returns to headline ONE Championship: Winter Warriors II

Set for December 17, ONE Championship will close out an epic year of fights with a bang. ONE: Winter Warriors II will be an all-MMA card, featuring four members of the famed Filipino stable Team Lakay Wushu.

The main event will feature Danny Kingad as he faces former ONE flyweight champion Kairat 'The Kazakh' Akhmetov.

The two were scheduled to meet in 2019 in the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix semifinals, however, Akhmetov pulled out due to injury. In the years that followed, the ill-fated bout was postponed multiple times, with anticipation for the eventual clash continuing to build.

Both men have history with the champion Adriano 'Mikinho' Moraes, so expect Kingad and Akhmetov to be in their A-game come December 17.

The full card for ONE Championship: Winter Warriors II is as follows:

Danny Kingad vs. Kairat Akhmetov (mixed martial arts – flyweight)

Kevin Belingon vs. Kwon Won Il (mixed martial arts – bantamweight)

Vitaly Bigdash vs. Fan Rong (mixed martial arts – catchweight of 95 kilograms)

Zebaztian Kadestam vs. Murad Ramazanov (mixed martial arts – welterweight)

Mark Stephen Loman vs. Yusup Saadulaev (mixed martial arts – bantamweight)

Jhanlo Mark Sangiao vs. Paul Lumihi (mixed martial arts – bantamweight)

Edited by David Andrew