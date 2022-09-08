Watch: ONE Championship breaks down Demetrious Johnson’s flying knee KO of Adriano Moraes

In one of the most poetic ways to avenge a knockout loss, Demetrious Johnson knocked out Adriano Moraes with the same knee strike that Moraes used to knock him out a year prior. The knockout, which made 'Mighty Mouse' the first man to capture both ONE Championship and UFC world titles, was one of the best we've ever seen this year.

The entire bout displayed why Johnson is considered by many to be the GOAT. After having to deal with a massive size disadvantage by repelling any sort of attack by Moraes on the ground, 'DJ' used his speed, technique, footwork, and god-level fight IQ to bewilder and shock Moraes.

In a short Instagram video released by ONE Championship, we can see Johnson's genius on full display. The combination was by all means incredible as we saw how Demetrious Johnson calculated his distance, saw an opening and patiently landed his killing blow:

Not a single move was thrown with recklessness and everything was calculated. A feint lured Moraes to throw a careless hook. Johnson ducked under the hook and landed a piston-like right cross that sent Moraes reeling back. Now, a normal fighter would go all gung-ho on Moraes with dozens of punches as he reeled back.

Not Johnson, however. The MMA great patiently followed Moraes as he stumbled back to find the perfect opportunity to land a flying knee. Once it landed, 'DJ' already knew that the fight was over. He didn't even look at Moraes falling as he gleefully jogged off. It was perfection in four masterful strokes.

Demetrious Johnson believes that he is still getting better at 36

In his post-fight interview with Mitch Chilson after the bout at ONE on Prime Video 1, Demetrious Johnson explained why, even at 36 years old, he's still getting better. 'DJ' said with exuberance:

"I truly believe that I'm still getting better at 36. It's because the team I surround myself with... I still plan on getting better."

It's true that despite the fact that there's just one person who gets to fight another inside the circle, MMA is largely a team sport. It takes the effort, sacrifice and focus of an entire group of individuals to bring a fighter to a level where he'll be confident and capable enough to win a fight.

With Demetrious Johnson surrounding himself with people that he fully trusts and believes in, it isn't surpeising if we haven't seen the very best iteration of 'Mighty Mouse' yet.

