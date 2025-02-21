ONE Championship brings back 'The People's Champion' challenge powered by Walrus at ONE 171 where fans vote for an athlete to win US$6,000

ONE Championship is once again making sure the public's voice will be heard by bringing back "The People's Champion" challenge for the epic ONE 171: Qatar spectacle, which took place last Thursday, Feb. 20, at Lusail Sports Arena.

In collaboration with first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform Walrus (formerly known as Sui), the world's largest martial arts organization, launched this fan-friendly feature at ONE 170 last January, which was met with overwhelmingly positive reviews.

Powered by Walrus, "The People's Champion" challenge allows fans to choose and vote who they deem worthy as the fighter of the night after the event.

All athletes across sports who competed in the event are eligible. Once the votes are tallied, the winner will receive a cool $6,000 USD worth of Walrus tokens, which is the native cryptocurrency and the primary utility token within the Walrus ecosystem.

Fans have until Sunday, Feb. 23, at 11:59 PM PST to cast their votes. Visit pickem.onefc.com to access the poll and make sure your favorite fighter gets rewarded with a well-earned incentive.

Meanwhile, Walrus became ONE's official blockchain partner in a blockbuster deal last year.

This innovative partnership has already borne several groundbreaking developments, including the ONE Fight Arena Web3-enabled free-to-play mobile game built by Animoca brands and its subsidiary Notre Game.

Walrus, which offers its users a cutting-edge blockchain experience, has gained significant visibility and brand exposure in recent months since it was featured in ONE's marquee events broadcasted to over 190 countries in the world through the promotion's global network of partners, including Prime Video, Sky Sports, Globo, Channel 7 HD, U-Next, Seven Network, and Disney+ Hotstar.

Who will emerge as the 'The People's Champion' in star-studded ONE 171: Qatar?

ONE 171: Qatar was truly one for the books, with plenty of jaw-dropping highlights on a night filled with the best martial artists on the planet.

Several world-class warriors put on statement performances, with Joshua Pacio and Jonathan Haggerty retaining their 26 pounds of gold in the main event and co-main event, respectively.

Elsewhere, Roberto Soldic and Shamil Erdogan recorded frightening first-round knockouts, while fan favorites Kade Ruotolo, Ayaka Miura, and Jake Peacock, among others, all came out with spectacular performances.

Watch the full replay of ONE 171: Qatar via watch.onefc.com.

