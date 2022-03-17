“She's so motivated” - Bruno Pucci explains how being a mom has reignited wife Angela Lee’s fire

Angela Lee will be back in action for the first time in almost three years on March 26. Her husband Bruno Pucci recently shared that fans should expect a fully re-invigorated Angela Lee on her return.

In an interview with ONE Championship, he said:

“She's so motivated because of Ava, because of the story behind it. Like, you know, ‘Now I'm a mom, now I want to make my daughter proud.’ There are so many good reasons for that. That's why when this time-off happened, she, you know, I think she kind of overcame the fact that she didn't fight for two years.”

Pucci believes that the arrival of their daughter, Ava Marie, has ignited a new purpose for Lee, who's been so dominant in the atomweight division.

He explained:

“I feel that what I say is, spark her fire again, you know. Because I feel like fighting is a seasonal job and sometimes you reach the pinnacle of the sport early and have been doing that, she's defending it four times already, her title, and this will be the fifth. And then it's kind of doing the same thing over and over and over. So where is the new motivation?”

That new motivation, he says, has come through motherhood.

“I think, being a mom, and this new reason that she has, I think it just turned the game for her, I think it just made her even more ready. She's so excited to show what she's capable of. And I think that fight against herself, in terms of like, I want to be better, I'm more hungry now. I want this because I want to show my daughter. I think that's the number one thing about her becoming a mom right now.”

Angela Lee will show her new fire at ONE X

At ONE X, Angela Lee will show the world what Bruno Pucci sees on a daily basis.

The ONE women’s atomweight world champion will defend her crown against the ever-dangerous Stamp Fairtex at the 10-year anniversary showcase on March 26.

For the first time in a long while, Angela Lee will not come in as the heavy favorite in the world title fight.

Stamp defeated some of the top athletes in the division on her way to the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship, looking better with every win. She looks ready to take the world title that only Lee has held since its inauguration.

While Angela Lee’s time off may have sparked doubts about her ability to return to form, it looks like she’s in her best form yet and will be extremely motivated to silence the critics.

