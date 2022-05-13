"4 Variations for you to pick!" - Buchecha illustrates the evolution of the half guard

A Brazilian jiu-jitsu phenom, Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida is a wizard when it comes to fighting off his back. The Brazilian phenom has found tremendous success in both Gi and No Gi jiu-jitsu and has beaten the best of the best in both categories.

What's amazing about the former jiu-jitsu world champ is that his pressure passing is just as effective and dangerous as his attacks off his back.

Buchecha's technique is genius in its simplicity. Set-up, transition, then finish. In a recent video on his Instagram, the grappling wizard showcased a few half-guard sweep variations from the bottom.

For the uninitiated, half-guard is a position where you are at the bottom of your opponent with one of your legs trapped between his legs while your other leg is free. It's one of the best positions to initiate a sweep from the bottom.

Watch Almeida's half-guard sweep variations here:

"Half Guard Evolution! 4 Variations for you to pick!"

The simplicity of the sweeps, however, does not change the fact that they're quite hard to pull off. What's beautiful about the intricacies of jiu-jitsu is how the best techniques are deceptively simple but absolutely difficult to master. It takes years and years of drilling and repetition for it to become part of one's muscle memory.

The smoothness of the Brazilian legend's movement showcases the level of talent that's been honed constantly over time.

Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida returns to MMA at ONE 157 against Hugo Cunha

After his original fight at ONE 156 against Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane fell through, Marcus Almeida was given a new fight at ONE 157. The grappling icon will face fellow Brazilian Hugo 'Silverback' Cunha.

Cunha might be the most well-rounded opponent compared to all the other fighters Almeida has faced inside the circle.

Cunha is a finisher with an equal number of submissions and KO/TKO's on his resume. The man likes to slug it out on the feet but is not afraid to tangle on the ground. Almeida will have a new puzzle to solve here, as Cunha will present problems in areas his previous opponents weren't so efficient.

