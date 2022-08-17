Watch: Proof of Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida’s grappling brilliance against Kang Ji Won

The grappling game of ‘Buchecha’ Marcus Almeida is feared for good reason in MMA. The multi-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu World Champion made his MMA debut in 2021 and has since earned three quick victories.

In the ONE Circle, no opponent has been able to survive more than three minutes against the Brazilian heavyweight. 'Buchecha' earned an impressive victory streak by winning two fights via submission, and one by way of ground and pound TKO.

One of Almeida's most impressive victories came against the then-undefeated South Korean knockout machine Kang Ji Won. 'Mighty Warrior' had a perfect, unblemished record with a 100% knockout win rate. That was until he met Marcus Almeida in 2021.

ONE Championship recently shared the showdown on YouTube, where fans can witness the submission mastery of Almeida:

"Before Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu legend Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida goes to war with Belarusian powerhouse Kirill Grishenko in a heavyweight MMA brawl on August 26, relive his incredible submission finish of South Korean beast Kang Ji Won!"

Watch the full fight below:

Almeida caught a kick and charged to get a takedown against his South Korean opponent. Kang looked to wall walk back to his feet as the Brazilian landed punches. Almeida quickly took back control and locked in a rear-naked choke submission. The official time was 2:27 in the first round.

‘Buchecha’ Marcus Almeida looking to continue his win streak on August 26

The Brazilian heavyweight will be returning to the circle in the fight event ONE on Prime Video 1. He is booked to face top-ranked Belarusian Kirill Grishenko, who will be looking to bounce back after his lone career loss.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship FINISHES Anderson Silva with a north-south choke in his mixed martial arts debut! 🥋 #ONERevolution #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship BJJ legend BuchechaFINISHES Anderson Silva with a north-south choke in his mixed martial arts debut! 🥋 @MarcusBuchecha BJJ legend Buchecha 🇧🇷 FINISHES Anderson Silva with a north-south choke in his mixed martial arts debut! 🥋 @MarcusBuchecha #ONERevolution #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/73ft7TYq78

Grishenko's only loss came in a match for the ONE Interim Heavyweight World Championship against Anatoly Malykhin. Malykhin is now set to have his unification bout against Arjan Bhullar later this year at ONE 161 On September 29.

‘Buchecha’ and Grishenko, two highly skilled heavyweights, are set to meet on ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium and airs in the US primetime via Amazon Prime Video on August 26.

On Instagram, Almeida discussed how excited he is to be competing in ONE Championship again. He shared:

"Here we go again! Back to Business on August 26th, one more big challenge in my career, in 7 weeks I will be fighting on this huge card on @onechampionship , the first one of the partnership with @primevideo ! I can’t wait for this one, let’s do it!"

