ONE Championship: 'Buchecha' not rushing to get a title shot

Marcus Almeida secured his second victory in ONE Championship, handing Kang Ji Won his first professional MMA career loss. 'Buchecha' submitted his opponent in the first round.

The 31-year-old heavyweight made his debut in ONE Championship: Revolution in September 2021 and was able to submit Anderson Silva with a North-South Choke in the first round.

Looking ahead, Almeida aims to compete more frequently in 2022 at ONE Championship.

"Man, I hope I can fight like three or four times. I don’t have to cut weight so it’s for me it’s just to show up and fight. So I hope three-four fights, for sure," said Buchecha in an interview with ONE Championship.

'Buchecha' added that he would just like to take one opponent at a time and a title fight is not in his sights as of today.

"I never like to think too much about the future in my career so I just live one day after another. I did that in grappling, I did that in jiu-jitsu so I never planned something and everything happened in a natural way. I’m going to keep it the same way, I’m not going to think too much about the future. We’re going to think about today and tomorrow. What’s going to be like in one, two, three months, I’m not going to plan much, I’m just going to live."

'Buchecha' hoping for a smoother path in ONE Championship next year

Looking ahead in his journey in ONE Championship, 'Buchecha' is taking it day-by-day and hopes that his future fights don't get canceled to keep his rhythm going.

Having completed two fights in ONE Championship, 'Buchecha' is hungry for more. He is eager to become more consistent in competing inside the cage.

"I had like a couple of names that I was supposed to fight before but the fights got canceled or they got hurt or they changed the opponents so maybe one of them.," said Buchecha in an interview with ONE Championship. "But being honest, I kept changing the opponents, like for this fight, it changed like three times. I don’t want to think about one name because he probably can get changed again so it’s kind of frustrating."

What matters to Buchecha right now is being prepared for the next fight no matter who his opponent will be. He accepts the reality that his opponents can change at the last minute and will just adjust whomever he faces.

"You train for somebody then you have to fight somebody else. I kind of know that it can happen a lot so I’m training to get better, I’m training to get like a better fighter, and whoever comes, I have to be ready, it doesn’t matter who it is."

