Catch Bi Nguyen as a mentor in ‘India’s Ultimate Warrior’ on Discovery Plus

ONE Championship atomweight Bi Nguyen is showcasing her talents outside fighting by mentoring a collection of elite athletes in India.

On Twitter, Mumbai-based dubbing studio Blue Whale Entertainment invited fans to watch ‘Killer Bee’ mentor and test contenders on the reality show ‘India’s Ultimate Warrior’.

The six-part reality mini-series is available on Discovery Plus. Bollywood actor and martial artist Vidyut Jamwal plays the Dojo Master for the show. 16 elite athletes and fighters are assembled from all over India to compete for the title of ‘India’s Ultimate Warrior.’ They are subjected to a variety of challenges to prove that they are worthy of the crown.

Joining Jamwal are four experts from all over the world who will serve as mentors for selected contestants.

Bi Nguyen brings her expertise in MMA to the show and to her mentees. Other mentors featured in the show include special forces veteran Mykel Hawke, combat veteran Shaun Kober, and Shaolin kung-fu Grandmaster Shifu Kanishka.

Bi Nguyen keeping her eyes on the division

Despite her hosting duties for ‘India’s Ultimate Warrior,’ Bi Ngyuen tries to stay updated with what’s going on in the ONE women’s atomweight division.

At ONE X, the division got shaken up in a big way after two fighters got wins that could affect the current rankings.

Malaysia’s Jihin Radzuan defeated ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship semifinalist Itsuki Hirata. With the big win, Radzuan may have booked a spot in the top five ahead of Meng Bo, who moved up to strawweight in her last bout.

Meanwhile, South Korea’s Ham Seo Hee convincingly put away former top contender Denice Zamboanga in their rematch. The no.3-ranked Hee should be able to switch rankings with no.2 fighter Zamboanga now that she has put their controversy to rest.

The main event of the card also featured Angela Lee retaining her crown for a fifth time, defeating ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship winner Stamp Fairtex.

On Twitter, Bi Nguyen held a poll asking fans who they think should get the next world title shot against Angela Lee.

Bi Nguyen “killer bee” @killerbeemma Seo Hee Ham has beaten the top contender twice so there argument that she get the title shot next. BUT Jihin has done more work in our division and shes been on a terror lately. I would like to see her get it. What do you think? @ONEChampionship Seo Hee Ham has beaten the top contender twice so there argument that she get the title shot next. BUT Jihin has done more work in our division and shes been on a terror lately. I would like to see her get it. What do you think? @ONEChampionship

While Nguyen believes that Radzuan put in the work, 67.8% of her fans voted that Ham deserved the world title shot.

One fan explained that while it is true that ‘Shadowcat’ has done more in ONE, Ham already has a stacked resume before coming into the promotion.

Bi Nguyen replied:

“Good point.”

