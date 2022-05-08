"Name 3 fighters I should sign. GO!!!" - Chatri Sityodtong wants suggestions for the ONE Championship roster

One of the things that ONE Championship is doing way better than other fight leagues is how they handle their social media presence and engagement. This is highly apparent in ONE's CEO, Chatri Sityodtong's approach to social media.

The Thai entrepreneur never misses an opportunity to interact with ONE fans and engage them in every way.

Interestingly, Sityodtong recently took to Instagram to hear from ONE fans on who should be signed by the promotion next. The CEO of the largest martial arts organization in the world is giving fans the power to choose who they want to see fight on the global stage. Not even the UFC's Dana White does that.

"Name 3 fighters I should sign. GO!!!"

Check out the Instagram post below:

Unsurprisingly, a torrent of comments from fans and fighters alike tagging their friends and fellow fighters came flooding in. With a surge of various signees from different combat sports like Muay Thai, kickboxing, MMA and submission grappling, ONE is thoroughly beefing up its roster.

By doing this, Chatri Sityodtong truly cements not just ONE's legacy as the greatest martial arts organization in history, but also its place in the hearts of fight fans.

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong is a life-long martial artist himself

Asian MMA spearheader Chatri Sityodtong has led a life dedicated to the path of the warrior. Even his name translates to "warrior". In everything he does and says, Sityodtong exudes the aura of a hardened martial artist.

Sityodtong started Muay Thai at a very young age under the greatest Muay Thai trainer of all time, Yodtong Senanan. He then adopted the gym's name as his last name, as is customary for Muay Thai fighters in Thailand.

A veteran of 30 professional fights, the Thai entrepreneur is one of only four conservators of Sityodtong Muay Thai in the world.

After his stint in Muay Thai, Sityodtong started his journey in Brazilian jiu-jitsu under the tutelage of none other than the legendary Renzo Gracie himself. Following many years honing his mat skills, the ONE Championship CEO is now a Brown Belt in BJJ.

Sityodtong not only knows how to handle himself in a fight, but also strictly lives by the martial arts code. It's a philosophy he imparts with his ONE Championship fighters and in how his organization conducts its business. It's one of the most obvious things that separates ONE from other fight organizations today.

