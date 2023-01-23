ONE Championship CEO says Openweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix will feature the ‘greatest strikers on the planet’

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong is excited to let fans know that the promotion will host an Openweight Muay Thai Grand Prix featuring some of the world's greatest strikers.

The 16-man tournament will feature a US$1 million prize for the winner—and the first competitor to join the bracket has been announced—former lightweight kickboxing title challenger Sinsamut Klinmee.

The ONE Championship CEO shared his thoughts on the upcoming Openweight Muay Thai Grand Prix, which is expected to begin in March. He told SCMP MMA:

"We’re looking for this openweight Grand Prix to be truly like when you look at them you’re like ‘Wow, these are the greatest strikers on the planet irrespective of weight class.’ So it would be hard to win, no matter who you are."

Sinsamut is grateful to have the opportunity to win the US$1 million prize. The Thai striker is 2-1 inside the ONE circle, with knockout wins over Nieky Holzken and Liam Nolan.

ONE Championship CEO provides update on Gantumur Bayanduuren's injury

Unfortunately, Mongolian grappler Gantumur Bayanduuren suffered a catastrophic injury in his recent loss to Mikey Musumeci at ONE Fight Night 6 on Prime Video.

Tearing three ligaments in his knee after refusing to tap, Bayanduuren left the cage with potentially career-ending injuries. Sityodtong updated fans:

“Yeah, I’d be happy to give him an MMA fight. I’m more concerned right now for his health and I wish he tapped. Yeah, I mean, I spoke to Mikey afterwards he said that every angle, every attempt he did, he just heard more ligaments, more bones cracking and splitting apart. It was quite gruesome."

The ONE Championship CEO added, saying:

“Then again the doctor described it at the hospital as akin to a motorcycle accident, that the leg detaches. That’s how bad the knee was.”

Everyone in the MMA community is wishing the best for Bayanduuren, who displayed other-worldly toughness, but it came at a cost. Hopefully, he'll be able to make a triumphant return at some point in the future.

Be sure to check back with Sportskeeda for any and all updates surrounding the upcoming Openwight Muay Thai Grand Prix.

Check out Chatri Sityodtong's full conversation with SCMP MMA below:

Poll : 0 votes