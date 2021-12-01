What's the ONE Championship channel for ONE: Winter Warriors?

Want to know which channel will air ONE Championship: Winter Warriors? No worries as we have the full details here. The event will herald the Christmas season with 6 action-packed bouts contested across Muay Thai, kickboxing and MMA.

The card will be headlined by a kickboxing bout between ONE lightweight kickboxing king Regian 'The Immortal' Eersel and ONE newcomer Islam Murtazev. Blazing champion Eersel will look to solidify his grip on the throne by defending his belt for a third straight time. In his way is the wild and violent Dagestani Islam Murtaev, who has an affinity for lethal spinning attacks. It would be interesting to see how the methodical Eersel deals with the unpredictable nature of Murtazaev's kickboxing assault.

To find out which channel will show ONE Championship: Winter Warriors in your local country, check the details here:

ONE Championship channels for ONE: Winter Warriors

Globally

ONE: WINTER WARRIORS will be broadcast live to more than 150 countries, and fans can watch via television, tablet, computer, or mobile device.

The full event stream will be available on ONE’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App at 8:30 p.m. Singapore Standard Time (SGT) on Friday, 3 December.

In addition to that, the first two bouts will be streamed on ONE’s Facebook page.

*** Note: Those living in the United States, India, Japan, New Zealand, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan won’t be able to watch the event through the above mediums.

United States

The ONE Championship channel for the event will be on Bleacher Report, B/R App, or B/R’s YouTube channel at 7:30 a.m. EST/4:30 a.m. PST on Friday, 3 December.

Following the first broadcast of ONE: WINTER WARRIORS, the event will immediately be made available to stream on B/R’s YouTube channel.

You can also watch ONE: WINTER WARRIORS in Virtual Reality via Oculus Venues at 10 p.m. EST on Saturday, 4 December.

China

The ONE Championship channels for the event will be Great Sports, iQiYi, Douyin, Huya, or Bilibili at 8:30 p.m. China Standard Time (CST) on Friday, 3 December.

SZTV5 will air a delayed showing of ONE: WINTER WARRIORS at 11 p.m. to 12 a.m CST on Wednesday, 8 December, Thursday, 9 December, and Friday, 10 December.

Finally, QHTV will air a delayed showing of ONE: WINTER WARRIORS at 10:30 p.m. CST on Saturday, 18 December.

India

The ONE Championship channel to air the show live will be Disney+ Hotstar or Star Sports Select 1 at 6 p.m. India Standard Time (IST) on Friday, 3 December.

Source: ONE Championships website

ALSO READ Article Continues below

For more ONE Championship channels from different parts of the world, you can check ONE Championship's official page for the event here.

We would like 2 minutes of your time, MMA fans. We promise you, it will help us improve.

Edited by C. Naik