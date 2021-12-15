What is the ONE Championship channel for ONE: Winter Warriors II?

Want to know which ONE Championship channel will air ONE: Winter Warriors II? No worries as we have all the details here. The event will close out an epic year of fights as it features 6 action-packed MMA bouts on its main card. Featuring four members of famed Filipino stable Team Lakay Wushu, this event will surely produce fireworks from start to finish.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship #ONEWinterWarriors2 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship 🚨 FIGHT CARD 🚨 We're closing out the year with a nine-bout BASH on 17 December 💥 Don't miss ONE: WINTER WARRIORS II, featuring three former ONE World Champions, four Team Lakay stars, and MORE! @fabriciowdb 🚨 FIGHT CARD 🚨 We're closing out the year with a nine-bout BASH on 17 December 💥 Don't miss ONE: WINTER WARRIORS II, featuring three former ONE World Champions, four Team Lakay stars, and MORE! @fabriciowdb #ONEWinterWarriors2 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/Ta6AAEt21U

Known to be one of the most dominant MMA teams in Asia, the Filipino stable has produced five ONE Championship world champions over the course of their run in the promotion. At ONE: Winter Warriors II, Team Lakay will introduce its new breed of warriors to establish their dominance in ONE Championship yet again.

The fight card will headlined by Team Lakay's surging flyweight Danny 'The King' Kingad as he squares off with former flyweight champion Kairat 'The Kazakh' Akhmetov. The victor could potentially earn a title shot as early as 2022.

To find out which ONE Championship channel will show ONE: Winter Warriors II in your local country, check the details here:

ONE Championship channels for ONE: Winter Warriors II

Globally

ONE: WINTER WARRIORS II will be broadcast to more than 150 countries, and fans can watch via television, tablet, computer, or mobile device.

The ONE Championship channel that will feature the full event stream will be ONE’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App beginning with the lead card at 7:30 p.m. Singapore Standard Time (SGT) on Friday, 17 December.

*** Note: Those living in the United States, India, Japan, New Zealand, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan won’t be able to watch the event through the above mediums.

United States

Watch the main card on ONE Championship channel for Bleacher Report, B/R App, or B/R’s YouTube channel at 7:30 a.m. EST/4:30 a.m. PST on Friday, 17 December.

Following the first broadcast of ONE: WINTER WARRIORS II, the main card will immediately be made available to stream the ONE Championship channel on B/R’s YouTube channel.

Also, you can watch the main card of ONE: WINTER WARRIORS II in Virtual Reality via Oculus Venues at 10 p.m. EST on Saturday, 18 December.

China

Watch the show on ONE Championship channels on iQiYi, Douyin, Huya, or Bilibili beginning with the lead card at 7:30 p.m. China Standard Time (CST) on Friday, 17 December.

Those four platforms, as well as Great Sports, will air the main card at 8:30 p.m. CST on Friday, 17 December.

BTV will air a delayed showing of ONE: WINTER WARRIORS II’s main card at 7:30 p.m. CST on Saturday, 18 December.

ONE Championship channel SZTV5 will air delayed showings of ONE: WINTER WARRIORS II’s main card from 11 p.m. to 12 a.m CST on Wednesday, 22 December, Thursday, 23 December, and Friday, 24 December.

Finally, QHTV will air a delayed showing of ONE: WINTER WARRIORS II’s main card at 10:30 p.m. CST on Saturday, 1 January.

India

Watch the main card on Disney+ Hotstar or Star Sports Select 1 at 6 p.m. India Standard Time (IST) on Friday, 17 December.

Source: ONE Championship official website.

Also Read Article Continues below

For more ONE Championship channels from different parts of the world, you can check ONE Championship's official page for the event here.

Edited by David Andrew