Watch: ONE Championship showcases the next generation of Team Lakay fighters

ONE Championship aims to close out the year with a bang at Winter Warriors II.

Set for December 17, the event will close out an epic year of fights by showcasing an all-MMA main card. Winter Warriors II will feature four members of the feared Filipino stable team Lakay Wushu.

Known to be one of the premier MMA teams in Asia, the Filipino stable has produced five ONE world champions during its run in the promotion. In Winter Warriors II, Team Lakay will showcase its new generation of fighters and establish its dominance yet again.

In a YouTube video released by ONE Championship, Team Lakay's younger fighters, led by ONE strawweight champ Joshua 'The Passion' Pacio, are on display. The 25-year-old has become the most dominant strawweight champion in ONE Championship.

Following him is 26-year-old flyweight sensation Danny 'The King' Kingad, who will headline the December 17 card. 'The King' will face former flyweight champ Kairat 'The Kazakh' Akhmetov in a possible No.1-contender's bout.

Even at a young age, Kingad has already become one of the elite fighters on the ONE roster. Come December 17, he looks to prove this fact yet again.

Watch the video on Team Lakay's new generation below:

Two Lakay Wushu warriors will make their ONE Debut at ONE Championship: Winter Warriors II

Opening the main card will be Jhanlo Mark “The Machine” Sangiao in his ONE Championship debut. Jhanlo is the 18-year-old son of Team Lakay founder Mark Sangiao.

Already boasting a 3-0 pro MMA record, Sangiao looks set to be the flag-bearer of Team Lakay’s next generation. The dangerous teenager wants to make a resounding statement in his ONE debut akin to the debut of fellow teenage fighter Victoria Lee.

The second bout of the main card will showcase the long-awaited ONE Debut of Stephen 'The Sniper' Loman.

The former Brave CF bantamweight champion holds a spectacular 14-2 professional record and is on a hot eight-bout winning streak. 'The Sniper' hasn't lost in six years and is intent on keeping it that way on his ONE debut.

Tune in on December 17 to see if Team Lakay establishes their dominance again in the ONE Championship Circle.

