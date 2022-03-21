I don’t think he fully comprehends how difficult the transition is - Chatri Sityodtong on Rodtang’s potential move to MMA

Rodtang ‘The Iron Man’ Jitmuangnon is just days away from entering the biggest fight of his life - a hybrid-ruleset showdown with MMA legend Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson.

The Muay Thai exponent squares off with Johnson in a flyweight special-rules superfight in the co-main event of ONE X: Grand Finale. The two will meet in a four-round clash featuring alternating rulesets of Muay Thai and MMA.

Ahead of his first time competing in the mixed martial arts ruleset, there are a multitude of questions surrounding Rodtang’s ability to grapple with one of the best MMA fighters in the world.

In a recent interview with SCMP MMA, ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong suggested that ‘The Iron Man’ may not realize what he’s getting himself into.

Chatri said:

“You know, we try to work with the athletes with what they want. Rodtang has expressed an interest in MMA in the future. I don’t think he fully comprehends it, or maybe he does, how difficult that transition is, just because you have to have a really deep understanding of wrestling. And you have to have a really deep understanding of submissions.”

While Chatri believes he is certainly capable, the head honcho of the world’s largest martial arts organization feels Jitmuangnon needs more time and experience on the mats.

“And it takes time. It just takes time. It’s not one of those things that you go, ‘Oh well that’s how you do an armbar and that’s how you escape.’ With grappling, there’s a real sensitivity when you grapple with somebody. You have to develop that sensitivity, that intuition through experience, you know, of many subs and many attempts of subs, getting finished many times.”

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is one of the most dangerous strikers in the world

He may be inexperienced in grappling, but there’s no denying just how potent Rodtang's striking game is. Chatri Sityodtong says that his thunderous strikes could just be the equalizer in the fight against ‘Mighty Mouse'.

“Rodtang has over 300 professional fights in striking, so he has that sensitivity [in the same sense]. He can read and see things as an opponent plays out. This is one of the things that are incredible about world champion martial artists, in that they just need a few minutes to read someone’s game, and then boom they go into overdrive. I’ve seen it over and over in my career as a martial artist.”

In recent interviews, Jitmuangnon has expressed that if he does indeed defeat Johnson in this special-rules clash, it will give him the confidence he needs to make the full leap to MMA competition.

