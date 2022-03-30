"This is just the beginning of your career and your quest to become a world champion!"- ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong sees Yuya Wakamatsu as a future world champion

Yuya Wakamatsu may have lost in his first bid for gold, but ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong believes the promising flyweight’s career trajectory is just beginning.

Wakamatsu tapped to ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes in the third round of their match at ONE X last Saturday. The Japanese challenger vowed to return to the circle stronger than ever.

Taking to Instagram, ‘Little Piranha’ admitted that he was disappointed with the loss, but promised to bounce back.

Yuya Wakamatsu wrote:

“I'm terribly disappointed with the results, but I'm already looking forward. Nothing has changed and from what I built so far I can still be stronger. Once again I wanted to be the ONE flyweight world champion and I wanted to take the belt away from this strong champion. I will focus on the challenging road ahead."

In the comments section, Sityodtong encouraged the challenger to continue pushing further. He said that Wakamatsu will get that gold eventually in his career.

“You will be back stronger and better than ever, Yuya! This is just the beginning of your career and your quest to become a world champion! I truly believe it!”

Wakamatsu, who’s now the No.3-ranked flyweight contender, worked his way to a title shot by winning five straight matches. That form set up a championship bout against Moraes at ONE X, ONE Championship’s landmark 10-year anniversary show.

Moraes picked his spots well, eventually putting Wakamatsu in a guillotine choke to take the submission win 3:58 into the third frame.

Yuya Wakamatsu fueled by loss

Yuya Wakamatsu went through the gauntlet to earn his shot at Moraes’ belt and he couldn’t have had a a better start to the winning streak.

The 27-year-old from Kagoshima, Japan beat former champion Geje Eustaquio to open his hot run of form. Wakamatsu’s final victory in the streak was a unanimous decision win over Yu Hong in December 2021.

While the loss to Moraes definitely put a damper on his momentum, Wakamatsu won't let the setback derail his hunt for the strap. He further wtoe on Instagram:

“I’ve already come this far and because of this loss I’ll continue training to get my power again. I will definitely come back stronger... In relation to the results, this isn’t what I expected and I’m frustrated. My expectations betrayed me, it’s truly frustrating. I’m already looking forward. Nothing has changed, I’ve come so far and I will be stronger.”

Fans will no doubt be excited to see Wakamatsu attempt to bounce back when he returns to the circle.

