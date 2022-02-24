“I’d take that fight in a heartbeat” - Christian Lee up for hybrid-rules matchup if offered

Former ONE lightweight world champion ‘The Warrior’ Christian Lee is fully focused on his upcoming rematch with lightweight king Ok Rae Yoon. However, that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have his mind on other matchups down the road.

ONE Championship is set to hold a special rules super-fight between MMA legend Demetrious Johnson and Muay Thai phenom Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE X. It will feature alternating rounds of MMA and Muay Thai. Lee, who considers himself a complete fighter and a true mixed martial artist, is open to the idea of competing in his own hybrid-rules matchup.

The 23-year-old Singaporean-American superstar said in an interview with South China Morning Post that he would definitely be down for it:

“I’d take that fight in a heartbeat. There’s a reason why there’s two different sports in terms of striking and MMA. I think you take any of the top kick-boxers or Muay Thai fighters, three four divisions up, and you put them against any top-level MMA fighter, any MMA champion, the MMA fighter is going to win, for sure.”

Of course, this will all have to fall by the wayside as Lee gears up for his upcoming rematch with now reigning ONE lightweight world champion, Ok Rae Yoon. Lee will be looking to reclaim his lightweight belt before moving on to greater things.

Christian Lee in a hybrid-rules super-fight of his own?

Of course, there’s no shortage of opponents for Christian Lee over on the ONE Super Series side should he decide to embark on that journey.

At lightweight, Lee has options in reigning ONE lightweight kickboxing world champion Regian ‘The Immortal’ Eersel, or Dutch striking icon Nieky ‘The Natural’ Holzken. Both are huge names in the ONE Super Series ecosphere and are well-versed in a variety of martial arts styles.

There’s also Elliot Compton and Islam Murtazaev and, of course, Cosmo Alexandre, who has MMA experience and infamously knocked out Sage Northcutt in 2019. All of these matchups are incredibly complex and interesting propositions.

It all hinges on if Lee can recapture the lightweight belt when he runs it back with Ok Rae Yoon. Lee says the rematch is imminent, and both sides have verbally agreed, with only a date and location being finalized in the coming weeks.

Edited by John Cunningham