“I'm the best version of myself” - Christian Lee says he’s now better than ever

ONE lightweight world titleholder Christian Lee is back on top of the world following an outstanding KO victory against former world champion Ok Rae Yoon at ONE 160.

Lee proved his haters wrong by securing a scintillating finish in the second round to reclaim his belt. After months of media interviews leading up to his bout against Ok, Lee always stood by his conviction that he was still one of the greatest lightweights in the world with or without the belt by his side.

Without experiencing any adversity following his loss against the South Korean striker in 2021, Lee probably wouldn’t have trained as hard as he did to prove his worth in front of thousands of fans.

During the 160 post-fight interview, the 24-year-old star was asked if he believed he leveled up in his career after his most recent dominant performance. Lee agreed by saying:

“Absolutely. Right now, today, I'm the best version of myself that I've ever been. I just claimed my title back. And I feel that I'm the best lightweight fighter in the world, across any organization. So I would love to put that out there, and I'd love to prove it.”

There’s no knowing yet what Christian Lee’s next steps are, whether he will defend his world title or pursue other challenges in ONE. The choices are limitless at the moment and even more so by challenging other lightweights from different organizations across the globe. A cross-promotional matchup could be on the cards if ONE Championship deems it suitable to cause general interest and hype.

Check out the full interview with Lee below:

“Together through thick and thin”- Christian Lee’s growing family new motivation for success

Christian Lee has seen a lot of changes in the last year. Becoming a new father to a baby girl and being a full-time MMA fighter on the brink of exacting revenge for his belt has been far from easy.

Following a masterful performance against Ok at ONE 160, all the hard work just makes sense. Without the support of his growing family and teammates at United MMA, his victory wouldn’t have been possible.

ONE Championship shared an intimate reel on Twitter with Christian Lee, his wife and daughter walking backstage after the fight. They captioned the post with:

“Together through thick and thin.

@ChristianLeeMMA celebrates reclaiming the ONE Lightweight World Championship with his family!”

Watch the clip below:

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship ‍ ‍



celebrates reclaiming the ONE Lightweight World Championship with his family!



#ONE160 #ONEChampionship Together through thick and thin @ChristianLeeMMA celebrates reclaiming the ONE Lightweight World Championship with his family! Together through thick and thin 👨‍👩‍👧@ChristianLeeMMA celebrates reclaiming the ONE Lightweight World Championship with his family!#ONE160 #ONEChampionship https://t.co/6dhSMqsGBq

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by David Andrew