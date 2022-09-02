Christian Lee says victory over Ok Rae Yoon the "best win" in his career so far

Christian Lee’s first meeting with Ok Rae Yoon at ONE: Revolution in September 2021 left the MMA community with a lot of questions. A controversial decision crowned the South Korean as the new ONE lightweight world champion. Almost a year later, ‘The Warrior’ returned to the circle and avenged his loss by delivering a dominant performance in the ONE 160 main event.

Lee only needed six minutes to defeat Ok in their highly anticipated rematch to recapture the lightweight crown, erasing a year of unrest for the young star. It was a spectacular performance that not only earned Lee back his world championship but also a cool US$50,000 bonus for his effort.

Speaking to the promotion during the ONE 160 post-fight interview, Christian Lee admitted that regaining lightweight gold was the best moment of his already legendary career:

“This has got to be the best moment in my career. I got my family with me. I got them in my corner. I got my teammates with me, my baby, and my wife. All the hard work I've put in, I've been training for almost a whole year straight for this fight. And to [finish] in an impressive fashion, to get a knockout over a tough opponent like Ok Rae Yoon, this has got to be the best win for me.”

Christian Lee compares defeating Ok Rae Yoon to his ONE world title victory over Shinya Aoki

At ONE: Enter the Dragon in 2019, Christian Lee shocked fans around the world when he knocked out Asian MMA legend Shinya Aoki to capture the ONE lightweight world championship.

It was a career-defining moment for the young star. Three years later, ‘The Warrior’ believes he has topped that moment with his second-round knockout of Ok Rae Yoon in their rematch at ONE 160.

When asked by the promotion how his victory over the South Korean compares to his win over Aoki, Lee confirmed that his ONE 160 victory is the best moment of his career thus far.

“Well, you know, in this fight game, each fight is your biggest fight. And, you know, for me, this moment has got to be the best moment for me. Just having my whole family here, you know, I've been working so hard for this, losing my belt, and then to get back in the way that I did, this has got to be the best for me so far.”

Edited by David Andrew