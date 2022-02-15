“She's looking better than she's ever looked” - Christian Lee teases best version of Angela Lee ahead of highly-anticipated return at ONE X

Former ONE lightweight world champion ‘The Warrior’ Christian Lee has assured fans they are going to see the best version of his older sister, Angela Lee, when she makes her highl- anticipated return to the Circle.

Angela is scheduled to defend her ONE women’s atomweight world title against No.1-ranked atomweight Stamp Fairtex at the historic ONE X, ONE Championship’s 10-year anniversary event set for March 26 in Singapore.

‘Unstoppable’ hasn’t seen action since an October 2019 victory over Xiong Jing Nan, where she successfully retained her atomweight belt. Three years and a full-term pregnancy later, and Angela is on the comeback trail.

Christian Lee, who runs the family gym United MMA in Hawaii, has an inside look at Angela’s gradual return to form. He told ONE Championship in a recent interview that Angela appears better than ever.

“Angela has been training very hard these last few months. And I'm really proud to see her growth in just such a short time back on the mat. She's not only gone back to her former skills and her former fight shape, but she's looking better than she's ever looked. And when I see her in the gym, I see how hard she's training, I know that when the cage door closes, she's going to be more than ready to defend her belt again.”

Christian Lee predicts a quick end to Angela’s next title defense

According to Lee, his sister has gone through a lot of changes, both in and out of the Circle, all of which have brought her back to her ‘Unstoppable’ form and then some.

It is because of this that Lee believes Angela will make quick and easy work of Stamp Fairtex when she steps back inside the Circle.

“Yeah, you know, Angela, of course, she changed in many ways since becoming a mother. And you know, it's really helped her for the better. And in every way, I can see that when she trained. She's focused, she's determined and you know, she knows why she's fighting. She knows what she's doing it for. So I think that's going to really help her a lot going into this next fight.”

Christian Lee says Angela’s grappling dominance will once again shine.

“I think it's going to be a finish. Within the first three rounds. I think Angela is going to take her down and submit her within the first three.”

