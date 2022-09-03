“Now I can relax” - Christian Lee ready to move on from Ok Rae Yoon saga

Christian Lee admitted he’s ready to move on from the Ok Rae Yoon saga. Following a convincing second-round TKO finish at ONE 160, Lee wants to turn the page and start a new chapter in his life, starting with a much-needed break.

The United MMA superstar did what he set out to do on August 26. He defeated long-time rival Ok Rae Yoon in a thrilling rematch, dominantly reclaiming the lightweight championship once again.

In the post-fight interview, Lee opened up about how the rematch had taken a toll on him both mentally and physically, especially in the last couple of months. When asked if he felt a sense of relief after his recent performance, the 24-year-old responded:

“Absolutely. You know, I think every fighter knows it. After the fight is done. You just, it's a complete relief. You're so tense, you're so wound up for weeks, for months. And, you know, all of this, all the training was for this night, and now it's over. So now I can relax.

Christian Lee was on a dominant six-fight winning streak before he crossed paths with the South Korean slugger at ONE: Revolution in 2021. Lee cemented himself as one of the youngest world champions after an upset TKO victory over Shinya Aoki back in 2019.

Successfully defending his belt three times, it’s no wonder Lee felt he was the superior fighter in the first fight against Ok Rae Yoon. However, everything happens for a reason, if Lee hadn’t faced some type of adversity, it would’ve taken him longer to become the fighter he is today.

Check out Lee's post-fight interview below:

Christian Lee takes time off with family in Indonesia

Christian Lee didn’t stutter when he said he wanted to relax. The 3x lightweight world champion is putting his well-earned 50K performance bonus to good use with a family vacation in Bali, Indonesia.

Lee recently posted photos on Instagram with the caption:

“Loving the time off with my girls ❤️”

Check out the Instagram post below:

Fans across the globe commented with words of encouragement and support for the young family after almost a year of intensive training at United MMA. However, with his sister’s fight looming just around the corner, Lee needs all the time he can get before heading back home to Hawaii.

Angela Lee is preparing for her biggest trilogy bout yet against Xiong Jing Nan and she’ll need all the support she can get from her brother come fight night.

Edited by David Andrew