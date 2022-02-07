Christian Lee puts his daughter to sleep to soft rock, aims to sleep Ok Rae Yoon in rematch

Former lightweight king Christian Lee is one of the most ruthless finishers in ONE Championship. He’s put a lot of opponents to sleep in his now seven-year professional fighting career.

‘The Warrior’ revealed in a recent interview with ONE Championship that he also loves to put another person to sleep outside of the Circle, his 9-month old daughter Alia Mae.

Interestingly enough, Christian Lee plays soft rock and acoustic pop songs as lullabies, and it looks like Alia Mae digs it:

“Oh, my girl, she really loves music. Some of her favorite songs right now that put her to sleep are ‘Please Forgive Me’ by Bryan Adams and ‘Better Together’ by Jack Johnson. She likes songs with the instrumental and the singing. So whatever she likes, we put on.”

The 23-year-old says balancing an elite MMA career with fatherhood has certainly been challenging, but he’s getting more accustomed to it:

“So you know, it does take a little bit of getting used to, if you want to do it as effectively as possible. And for me, I'd never want to take any time away from spending time with my daughter. So I switched up my lifting workout to be in the morning before she wakes up. And then from there, when she wakes up. My wife and my daughter come to the gym with me. I train then go back home, and you know, just get to really spend the rest of the day with her. So I'm still working, still staying sharp, but also having a lot of time to spend with my daughter. So it's a good balance.”

Christian Lee wants to put Ok Rae Yoon to sleep

Christian Lee and Ok Rae Yoon battled last September at ONE: Revolution. The South Korean fighter upset the Singaporean-American with a controversial unanimous decision. ‘The Warrior’ says he’s looking to erase all doubt in the inevitable rematch:

“When I go back, and I played the fight between me and OK [Rae Yoon], I still see that I won that fight. In every area, I won that fight, you know, on all the scorecards, but you know, for me, as a fighter, I'm always looking to improve. So I'm trying my best to add new skills to my game, trying to stay sharp. And really, I'm just, I'm waiting for my opponent to be ready to fight. And when that happens, then we'll be squaring off again.”

“I look back, and I just think how I can make my game tighter, how I can finish him on the first attempt, the next time we fight. And so everything I'm doing is just just to stay sharp, to stay ready. And I know that when I get the rematch and when I square off in the cage with Ok again, I'm going to be a much different fighter than I was the last time we faced.”

